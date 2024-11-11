Barcelona and Spain have suffered a setback with the news that Lamine Yamal will be sidelined for up to three weeks due to a sprained ankle. The 17-year-old forward, who missed Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday, sustained the injury during last week’s Champions League victory against Red Star Belgrade.

Further tests confirmed the diagnosis of a sprained ankle, ruling him out of Spain’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland. Girona’s Bryan Gil has been called up as his replacement.

Yamal’s absence will also impact Barcelona’s immediate future. He is expected to miss their LaLiga match against Celta Vigo on November 23rd, as well as their subsequent Champions League encounter against Brest and La Liga game against Las Palmas.

The young forward’s impressive start to the season, marked by six goals and eight assists, will be sorely missed. His contributions have been instrumental in Barcelona’s successful start to the season, highlighting the significance of his injury and impact.

Lewandowski also withdraws from international duty

Adding to Barcelona’s injury woes, striker Robert Lewandowski has also withdrawn from Poland’s national team due to a back injury sustained in the same match against Real Sociedad. He is expected to be out for approximately 10 days and will miss Poland’s games against Portugal and Scotland.

This further compounds the injury situation for Barcelona, considering that Lewandowski’s 19 goals this season have been crucial to the team’s success. The absence of both key players raises concerns about Barcelona’s immediate performance and future matches.

Barcelona’s recent loss to Real Sociedad marked their first defeat and first goalless game under new manager Hansi Flick. This seven-game winning streak came to an end due, in part, to a controversial offside decision that disallowed a Robert Lewandowski goal.

Flick’s post-match comments highlighted his frustration with the decision, emphasizing the significant impact it had on the game’s outcome. The loss, coupled with the injuries to Yamal and Lewandowski, presents a significant challenge for the team as they navigate a critical period of their season.