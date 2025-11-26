Luka Modric reveals the real reason behind his arrival to Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan

Luka Modric has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Real Madrid’s storied history, even clinching a Ballon d’Or. Despite his outstanding career with the Spanish side, the veteran made a surprising move by leaving to join AC Milan, where he continues to excel alongside Christian Pulisic. While the Italian club is not experiencing its peak historical moments, the Croatian midfielder revealed a compelling reason for his decision to join the team.

“I think I arrived at a club that is very close to Real Madrid in terms of reputation and history: for me it is the most ideal situation that could have happened to me. Especially because I love Milan and as a child I grew up with Italian soccer. Milan was the club I adored the most. When Milan’s option presented itself, it was the right one for me,” Luka Modric said, via Arena Sport.

Since joining Massimiliano Allegri’s team, Luka has become a key player in the lineup, appearing in 13 games. With his arrival, AC Milan have finally achieved the much-desired stability in the midfield. Although he no longer dominates with goals or assists, the Croatian has become the team’s metronome, providing the steady composure. Even, he has already reached a milestone in the Champions League that he never achieved with Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Far from being AC Milan’s cornerstone, Modric has helped instill a much more controlled sense of play for Christian Pulisic and the team. Many fans, in fact, compare his impact to that of Andrea Pirlo at Juventus, with both being veteran players. Since the Croatian’s arrival, the USMNT star has impressed with his performance, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in the ten games he has played.

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Coach Allegri pushes AC Milan to secure Modric’s contract extension

Luka Modric‘s arrival at AC Milan was initially viewed as a short-term boost for the team. Consequently, the Italian club signed him for only one year, with his contract set to expire in June 2026. However, the veteran’s outstanding performance has led coach Massimiliano Allegri to advocate for his extension for another season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

In case Modric decides to extend his contract until 2027, Ardon Jashari will likely continue in a secondary role. This would allow him to learn from the veteran midfielder before eventually securing a starting position. Securing a Champions League spot might be crucial to secure the Croatian’s renewal, as he might aim to compete in the prestigious European tournament in the upcoming season.

Not only Modric: Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao lead AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival at AC Milan has been transformative. His winning mentality and experience have revitalized the team. While Luka Modric has been essential in balancing the squad, it is Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao who dominate the offense. They have proven instrumental in the team’s resurgence, playing crucial roles in their latest victory against Inter Milan.

Although there were doubts about how well they would fit into the offense, Pulisic and Leao have established themselves as the leaders of AC Milan’s offense, with the USMNT star scoring five goals and the Portuguese star scoring four goals. One of the keys to their success has been the emergence of Modric, who, at 40 years of age, continues to be instrumental by providing them with a much more controlled environment that allows them to shine.

