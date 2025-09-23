Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez brace for Massimiliano Allegri’s absence in Coppa Italia: The bizarre reason why Milan boss will miss Lecce clash

Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez will all be central to Milan’s ambitions in the Coppa Italia, but the Rossoneri will take the field without their head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, on the touchline. The absence comes as a big blow just as the Rossoneri aim to progress past Lecce at San Siro, and while rotation is expected, fans are left wondering why their manager cannot be in the dugout.

Milan’s players may have the quality to carry them through, but the sight of Allegri missing for the second consecutive cup game has generated just as many headlines as the tactical choices themselves.

The clash against Lecce is more than just a routine second-round tie. Milan has been in excellent form, responding to an opening-day Serie A defeat to Cremonese with a string of convincing wins, including a 2-0 victory over Lecce in the league. That result came courtesy of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek header and a late strike from Christian Pulisic, who continues to cement his influence on the Rossoneri’s attack.

This fixture also marks a potential turning point for Christopher Nkunku, who is set to start his first game for the club, likely in partnership with Santiago Gimenez. Meanwhile, Allegri had been expected to rest veterans such as Luka Modric, keeping one eye on the looming Serie A showdown with Napoli.

Milan fans will also remember that the Coppa Italia has eluded them for more than 20 years, their last triumph dating back to 2003. Progression is not just about another win but also about restoring pride in a competition that has slipped away from their grasp for far too long.

Why Allegri will be missing

The mystery surrounding Allegri’s absence comes down to a disciplinary matter. According to MilanNews, the Rossoneri boss is serving the second game of a two-match suspension in the Coppa Italia, carried over from his time at Juventus.

The incident that sparked the ban occurred during the 2024 Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta, which was Allegri’s last match in charge of the Bianconeri. Despite Juventus winning 1-0, the manager’s evening ended in chaos. Supposedly, he became physically aggressive with Tuttosport editor Guido Vaciago in the tunnel after his red card for dissent, during which he ripped off his jacket in rage.

The fallout led to a two-match suspension in the competition, the first of which Allegri served against Bari in the opening round. Now, his second enforced absence comes against Lecce, meaning assistant Marco Landucci will once again take charge on the sidelines.