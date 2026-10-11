Why is Dominik Szoboszlai not playing for Liverpool vs Manchester City in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 6?

Dominik Szoboszlai is a key piece for Liverpool, but unfortunately for the Reds, he will not participate in their crucial match against Manchester City.

The midfielder picked up a tight hamstring injury while representing Hungary during the recent Nations League break. Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola confirmed that Szoboszlai will not even feature on the bench against the Citizens.

Fortunately for Liverpool, they have plenty of attacking options to rely on in the Hungarian’s absence. It promises to be a tough encounter, with the Reds eager to secure all three points at home.

Liverpool are not in great form

After five games played, Liverpool have secured just two victories alongside three draws. While they remain unbeaten, it is a start that supporters were definitely not expecting.

see also Alexis Mac Allister opens up on lack of new Liverpool contract: ‘It makes me very sad’

With nine points taken out of a possible 15, the Reds face a crucial clash against Manchester City, who sit atop the standings having won all of their matches so far.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

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The absence of Dominik Szoboszlai presents an even bigger challenge for the Reds. Nevertheless, playing at home is an advantage and could allow them to surprise the Citizens and climb up the standings.