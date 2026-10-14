How to watch Manchester City vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs PSG on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs PSG WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City host PSG at home on Wednesday, October 14, in the 2026-27 Champions League. City come into the match in strong form, having beaten Liverpool 3-0 last Saturday, October 11, following a 5-3 win over Sunderland on September 20 and a 5-0 rout of Norwich on September 17.

PSG have not dropped points lately either. The French side beat Le Mans 3-1 on October 10, added a 2-1 win over Marseille on September 20, and edged Brest 1-0 on September 13, with their last three matches all ending in victory.

Manchester City vs PSG record

Manchester City and PSG have met eight times, with City holding the edge at four wins to two, plus two draws. PSG won the most recent meeting 4-2 at home on January 22, 2025, but City have the better record across the earlier meetings, including a 2-1 win over PSG on November 24, 2021, and a 2-0 victory on May 4 of that year. PSG have claimed away wins of their own, including a 2-0 result on September 28, 2021, while the sides also drew 2-2 in April 2016 and 0-0 back in December 2008.

Match Score Date Competition PSG vs. Manchester City 4-2 January 22, 2025 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. PSG 2-1 November 24, 2021 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Manchester City 2-0 September 28, 2021 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. PSG 2-0 May 4, 2021 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Manchester City 1-2 April 28, 2021 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. PSG 1-0 April 12, 2016 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Manchester City 2-2 April 6, 2016 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. PSG 0-0 December 3, 2008 UEFA Europa League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Sporting 2 +4 6 2 PSG 1 +5 3 3 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 4 Barcelona 1 +4 3 5 Manchester United 1 +4 3 6 Como 1907 1 +3 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Real Betis 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 12 Liverpool 1 +1 3 13 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 14 Arsenal 1 +1 3 15 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 16 Lens 2 -1 3 17 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 18 PSV 1 +0 1 19 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 20 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 21 Roma 1 +0 1 22 Lille 1 -1 0 23 Villarreal 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 33 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 34 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Manchester City will face PSG on Wednesday, October 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Manchester City vs PSG game in the United States.

Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 8 meetings.

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