How to watch Manchester City vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Manchester City vs PSG
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, DAZN USA
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Manchester City vs PSG record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|PSG vs. Manchester City
|4-2
|January 22, 2025
|UEFA Champions League
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|2-1
|November 24, 2021
|UEFA Champions League
|PSG vs. Manchester City
|2-0
|September 28, 2021
|UEFA Champions League
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|2-0
|May 4, 2021
|UEFA Champions League
|PSG vs. Manchester City
|1-2
|April 28, 2021
|UEFA Champions League
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|1-0
|April 12, 2016
|UEFA Champions League
|PSG vs. Manchester City
|2-2
|April 6, 2016
|UEFA Champions League
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|0-0
|December 3, 2008
|UEFA Europa League
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|PSG
|1
|+5
|3
|3
|Bayern Munich
|1
|+5
|3
|4
|Barcelona
|1
|+4
|3
|5
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|6
|Como 1907
|1
|+3
|3
|7
|Stuttgart
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|9
|Real Betis
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Dortmund
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|13
|Real Madrid
|1
|+1
|3
|14
|Arsenal
|1
|+1
|3
|15
|AEK Athens
|1
|+1
|3
|16
|Lens
|2
|-1
|3
|17
|Sabah FK
|2
|-2
|3
|18
|PSV
|1
|+0
|1
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|+0
|1
|20
|Fenerbahce
|1
|+0
|1
|21
|Roma
|1
|+0
|1
|22
|Lille
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Villarreal
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Club Brugge
|1
|-1
|0
|25
|Atletico Madrid
|1
|-1
|0
|26
|Inter Milan
|1
|-1
|0
|27
|Napoli
|1
|-1
|0
|28
|LASK
|1
|-1
|0
|29
|Galatasaray
|1
|-2
|0
|30
|Viking
|1
|-2
|0
|31
|Porto
|1
|-2
|0
|32
|Slavia Praha
|2
|-3
|0
|33
|RB Leipzig
|1
|-3
|0
|34
|Feyenoord
|1
|-4
|0
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|-5
|0
|36
|Bodo Glimt
|1
|-5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Lens vs. Sporting
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Viking vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Arsenal vs. Lille
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Galatasaray vs. Barcelona
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. PSV
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Villarreal vs. Napoli
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|LASK vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Como 1907
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Real Betis vs. Porto
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Manchester City will face PSG on Wednesday, October 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Manchester City vs PSG game in the United States.
- Manchester City lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 8 meetings.