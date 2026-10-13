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Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami could book their 2026 MLS Cup playoff ticket against NYCFC

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have a chance to secure their place in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs when they host New York City FC. The Herons enter the match in strong form, knowing that a victory would be enough to make the postseason official with the regular season entering its final stretch.

Inter Miami arrive second in the Eastern Conference with 49 points from 28 matches, behind league-leading Nashville SC, who have 63. A win against NYCFC would clinch a playoff spot for Miami, while other results could also seal it if the game ends in a draw.

Miami are coming off a 4-0 rout of D.C. United, a match in which both Messi and Luis Suárez scored braces. Inter Miami will lean on their explosive attack, led by Messi, who has 23 goals and 11 assists this season, while Suárez has 15 goals.

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NYCFC, meanwhile, arrive in a very different situation. The visitors sit tenth in the Eastern Conference with 33 points and need results to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are coming off a 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire, which extended their winless run to three matches and has worsened the situation for Pascal Jansen’s side.

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Inter Miami dealing with one absence

Inter Miami will be without midfielder Yannick Bright for the match against NYCFC, as he is the club’s only confirmed absence. Bright has been sidelined with a foot injury since coming off after 40 minutes against Columbus Crew. Since he was unable to return to training in time, he was ruled out of the 4-0 win over D.C. United, and he remains unavailable for Wednesday’s showdown at Nu Stadium.

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Lionel Messi ties Drake Callender for second place on Inter Miami’s all-time appearances list

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Lionel Messi ties Drake Callender for second place on Inter Miami’s all-time appearances list

There is better news on the injury front for Messi and company, as Facundo Mura returns to the squad. The defender had been dealing with an ankle sprain since he was substituted in the 71st minute against Columbus, and he is back in the matchday group for the potential playoff-clinching game.

With the playoffs within reach, Inter Miami have a chance to take a big step toward the postseason at home, backed by an in-form attack and a squad that is nearly at full strength. Messi and Suárez will once again be the ones to watch, while NYCFC will try to keep their own playoff hopes alive and spoil the night in Miami.

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