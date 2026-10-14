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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs NYCFC in 2026 MLS season Matchday 30

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi is set to start against NYCFC with Inter Miami looking to build on a lopsided scoreline from their last home outing.
Inter Miami blew out DC 4-0 on October 10, a result that followed a 1-2 loss to Columbus on September 27 and a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC on September 20. The home side have alternated between dominant and shaky performances over their last three matches.
NYCFC arrive off a 1-2 defeat to Chicago Fire on October 10. Before that they drew 2-2 with Atlanta United on September 26 and lost 0-1 to the Red Bulls on September 18, leaving them without a win in their last three outings.
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Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Kily Gonzalez sets Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3 built around the front line of German Berterame, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Rodrigo De Paul and Casemiro anchor the midfield alongside Matias Galarza, giving the group both a passing outlet and defensive cover. Sergio Reguilon, Micael and Gonzalo Lujan protect Dayne St. Clair at the back. There are no absences listed for Inter Miami, so Gonzalez has his full group of attacking options available.
Inter Miami confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan, Matias Galarza, David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul, German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi. Coach: Kily Gonzalez.

NYCFC confirmed lineup

Pascal Jansen goes with a 4-2-3-1 for NYCFC, pairing Andres Perea and Aiden O’Neill as the double pivot behind an attacking trio of Hannes Wolf, Agustin Ojeda and Nicolas Fernandez. Alonso Martinez leads the line as the central striker. James Sands and Thiago Martins hold the center of the back four, with Nico Cavallo and Tayvon Gray at fullback in front of Matt Freese. NYCFC have no absences listed, so Jansen can call on his intended starting group.
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NYCFC confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Matt Freese, Nico Cavallo, James Sands, Thiago Martins, Tayvon Gray, Nicolas Fernandez, Aiden O’Neill, Andres Perea, Alonso Martinez, Agustin Ojeda, Benie Adama Traore. Coach: Pascal Jansen.
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