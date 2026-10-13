Hansi Flick explains why Lamine Yamal played full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray

Barcelona had little trouble defeating Galatasaray on the road. Nevertheless, despite establishing a comfortable advantage, Hansi Flick chose to keep Lamine Yamal on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Lamine Yamal finished the match as Man of the Match after delivering two brilliant assists. Without Raphinha on the field, Hansi Flick needed someone to step up as a leader, and he found that spark in the young star.

“Lamine is physically top , and he enjoys playing soccer,” Hansi Flick said about Yamal playing the 90 minutes against Galatasaray. “You saw him in the second half. He changed the game for us.”

Barcelona are in formidable form

Barcelona do not know what it feels like to lose this season—in fact, they have yet to even draw. The Blaugrana have won all of their games across all competitions this campaign, proving why they are currently regarded as leading contenders.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on

The trip to Galatasaray was never going to be easy. Barcelona fell behind early, but they mounted an emphatic comeback to not only win, but crush the Turkish side at a venue renowned as one of the most hostile environments in European soccer.

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Even without Raphinha, Barcelona are proving they have plenty of dangerous attacking alternatives. Now, a demanding schedule awaits as they prepare to face Real Betis, PSG, and Real Madrid over the next three weeks.