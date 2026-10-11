Liverpool fans parody Oasis to mock Manchester City over financial ruling

During Manchester City’s visit to Anfield, Liverpool fans wasted no time taunting their rivals over the 114 charges against them, using references to iconic British band Oasis to do so.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are arguably the most famous Manchester City supporters. As members of the legendary band Oasis, they became the primary target for Liverpool fans, who used the connection to hit the Citizens with mocking messages about their ongoing legal troubles.

Through several banners and flags, Liverpool fans referenced Oasis songs and modified band logos to criticize Manchester City over the 114 financial charges facing the club.

Oasis-inspired banners at Anfield

With Noel Gallagher present in the stands at Anfield, Liverpool supporters seized the opportunity to target Manchester City over their pending legal charges. Here are some of the banners spotted in the crowd:

“Sham Pain Supernova” : A play on the 1995 hit Champagne Supernova.

: A play on the 1995 hit Champagne Supernova. “& After All, You Really Robbed Us All” : A parody of the iconic line from Wonderwall.

: A parody of the iconic line from Wonderwall. “All of Your Stars Are Fading Away” : A direct reference to Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

: A direct reference to Stop Crying Your Heart Out. “Look Back in Anger, Shamchester City”: A nod to the 1996 anthem Don’t Look Back in Anger.

see also Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

Unfortunately for Liverpool, the final result was not in their favor. The Reds suffered a 3–0 defeat at home, with Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, and Rayan Cherki all finding the net. To make matters worse, Ryan Gravenberch—who replaced the injured Dominik Szoboszlai in the starting lineup—was shown a red card in the second half.

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Can Manchester City be stripped of their titles?

Under Premier League regulations, an independent commission holds broad authority to enforce penalties if a club is found guilty of financial breaches, ranging from fines and current points deductions to title revocation. If the charges against Manchester City are ultimately upheld, the league technically possesses the disciplinary power to retrospectively strip them of titles won during the non-compliant seasons.

However, stripping titles would be an unprecedented penalty in English football history and would trigger extensive legal appeals from the club. Most experts expect that even if severe guilt is proven, the Premier League would likely favor heavy current-season points deductions or substantial fines over revoking past trophies due to the legal complexity of reallocating championships across prior years.