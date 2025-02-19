Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue: The key cog in Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham suspension appeal

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jude Bellingham (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jude Bellingham (right)

In an effort to get Jude Bellingham’s two-match ban lifted after his red card against Osasuna, Real Madrid had reportedly enlisted the help of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of its most legendary former players. Claiming that the English midfielder’s remarks were misunderstood during the incident, the club has fiercely challenged the referee’s judgment.

The incident occurred in the 39th minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Osasuna on February 15, 2025Referee Juan Luis Munuera Montero showed Bellingham a straight red card for allegedly using offensive language.

According to the referee’s report, the midfielder directed the phrase “f* you”** toward him. However, Bellingham and Real Madrid insist he actually said “f* off,”** a phrase commonly used in English soccer without direct personal offense to referees.

Los Blancos immediately appealed the red card, hoping to clear Bellingham’s name and prevent him from missing crucial upcoming fixtures. However, their initial appeal was rejected by the Spanish FA’s disciplinary committee, which upheld the two-game ban.

Jude Bellingham sanction

Real Madrid’s unique approach: Calling on Ronaldo

Determined to prove their case, Real Madrid searched for every possible piece of evidence to support Bellingham. In a surprising move, they even referenced an old video of Cristiano Ronaldo to emphasize their point.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the club used a 2018 interview in which Ronaldo explained the cultural difference in how English and Spanish referees interpret certain phrases. Having spent years in the Premier League with Manchester United, Ronaldo stated that English referees do not view “f* off” as an insult**, whereas in Spain, referees tend to penalize players for saying the same words.

section of the committee’s report, as quoted by Marca, acknowledged Madrid’s argument: “Finally and additionally, it is noted, on the basis of the report of the linguistic expert, the public statements from 2018 of a prestigious player such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent a large part of his professional career in England, and of the many professionals in the English language, that the expression ‘f** off’ is of common use, among other groups, by English players on the playing fields, without this entailing any disciplinary sanction by the referees as it is not an offensive or disparaging expression.”*

Despite this argument, the committee ultimately ruled against Real Madrid, stating that there was insufficient evidence to confirm that Bellingham had said “f*** off” instead of “f*** you.” As a result, his two-game suspension remains in place.

What matches will Bellingham miss?

With the ban upheld, Bellingham will now miss two crucial La Liga matches—specifically, the game against Girona on February 23 and the match against Real Betis on March 2. Nevertheless, he will be eligible to play in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad on February 26, providing him with an important opportunity to contribute to his team’s success despite the setback in league play.

