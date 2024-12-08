Liverpool have quickly adapted to new manager Arne Slot’s style, and are currently atop both the 2024-25 Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. However, one of the club’s most pressing issues remains the contracts of key players Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Now, the club has taken steps to secure new deals for their star trio.

The contractual status of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold has been a hot topic on Merseyside, with all three players’ current contracts set to expire in June 2025. Salah himself publicly expressed frustration over the lack of progress on the matter, admitting he was “disappointed” not to have received any updates until now.

According to The Athletic, the club has now made offers to Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold, with talks expected to continue in the coming weeks. While this does not necessarily indicate an agreement is imminent, the timing is significant, as January looms—a month when the trio could enter negotiations with foreign clubs for pre-contract agreements.

These contract offers come at a crucial time, as rumors surrounding the futures of Salah and Alexander-Arnold have intensified. While Van Dijk’s future has not generated significant speculation, Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Alexander-Arnold has attracted interest from Real Madrid. The club’s formal offers now bring much-needed clarity to the situation.

Liverpool will look to maintain their momentum as they travel to Spain to face Girona in Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The Reds are the only team in the competition to have won all five matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. Securing new contracts for their key players would be a welcome boost for both the squad and the fans as they continue their push for silverware.

The contract length, the main concerns in Salah and Van Dijk deals

Liverpool supporters have been understandably anxious about the potential departure of their star players in the coming years. The club’s executives have been weighing the best approach for both the players and the club, particularly given that Salah and Van Dijk, now 32 and 33 respectively, are at an age where long-term contracts could pose financial risks for Liverpool.

There were questions about whether both players could maintain their top-level performances into their mid-30s, but so far, the results have been the opposite. Van Dijk remains one of the league’s premier defenders, while Salah is enjoying one of his most productive starts to a season with Liverpool, having already scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions.

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal player Paul Merson has weighed in on Salah’s future, suggesting that the Egyptian winger could secure a three-year extension at Anfield. “We’re only hearing it through the grapevine, but we’re hearing two years with an option for a third for Mo Salah. That’s a long time, but I’d give him 300-400 grand a week right now. Of course, I would, because he’s doing the business,” Merson said.