Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF‘s star forward and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, was awarded the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. During a special ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium, Messi expressed his gratitude and highlighted the importance of dedication and perseverance.

Inter Miami organized a memorable event to honor Messi. Over 250 academy players formed the letters “MVP” on the field, and Messi’s three children presented him with the trophy.

In his acceptance speech, Messi thanked Inter Miami’s supporters for their warm welcome and shared an inspirational message with the club’s young players: “It is an honor to receive this award in front of all of you. I am proud to see you training and growing day by day. I am very happy to be part of this club that is constantly evolving.”

Record-breaking achievement

This is Messi’s twelfth career MVP award, surpassing his previous record. This count includes only club competitions and excludes international trophies (World Cups, etc.). His impressive record dwarfs the achievements of other top players:

12 total MVP awards (9 La Liga, 1 Ligue 1, 1 MLS). Cristiano Ronaldo: 7 total MVP awards (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A).

7 total MVP awards (3 Premier League, 2 La Liga, 2 Serie A). Zlatan Ibrahimović: 4 Ligue 1 MVP awards.

4 Ligue 1 MVP awards. Robert Lewandowski: 3 Bundesliga MVP awards.

Lionel Messi’s MLS MVP award is a testament to his enduring talent and unwavering dedication. His heartfelt message to the Inter Miami academy players underscores his commitment to the club and its future. His record-breaking achievement further solidifies his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The ceremony was a tribute to his accomplishments, and it allowed him to connect with the future of the club.