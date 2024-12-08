Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in LA Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec, the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year. Pec’s impressive debut season in Major League Soccer has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

The 23-year-old Brazilian joined LA Galaxy from Vasco da Gama earlier this year and enjoyed a remarkable first season. He scored 16 goals and contributed 14 assists in 33 league appearances, playing a key role in LA Galaxy’s strong regular season performance, which saw them finish second in the Western Conference.

His contributions earned him a spot in the MLS All-Star game and the selection as Player of the Week in Matchday 34.

Pec’s versatility adds to his appeal. He’s comfortable playing both as a winger and an attacking midfielder. This adaptability fits Arsenal’s needs, as they seek increased competition on the wings and added depth behind midfielder Martin Ødegaard.

Award recognition and future prospects

Pec’s standout season earned him the 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, beating out notable players like Luis Suárez (Inter Miami) and Luca Orellano (Cincinnati). His success in MLS suggests he’s ready for a step up to European football, although interest from Liverpool could make things complicated.

Gabriel Pec’s exceptional debut season in MLS has firmly placed him on the radar of major European clubs. Arsenal and Liverpool’s reported interest underscores his growing reputation, and the upcoming transfer windows will likely determine his next destination. His performances suggest he is ready to take the next step in his career.