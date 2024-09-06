French clubs in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will soon be promoting “Qatar Tourism” or other Qatari entities as part of a new sponsorship deal. The agreement was officially announced on July 31, during a Professional Football League (LFP) board meeting. It will see clubs earning substantial sums for their involvement. Qatari investments in European soccer are becoming more influential. For example, there was an agreement with BeIN SPORTS and DAZN’s French leagues’ rights purchase.

The new sponsorship arrangement will inject $18.2 million into Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs to promote Qatar Tourism, Ouest France claims. Each first-division club is set to receive $809,000, while second-division teams will earn $188,000. These payments stem from a broader agreement in which Qatar committed $22 million in sponsorship fees. That is on top of an $88 million base payment to the broadcasting rights for the French leagues.

The sponsorship agreement allows clubs some flexibility, with the option to decline to promote Qatar Tourism. However, in such cases, they must promote another Qatari body, such as BeIN SPORTS. It is already a key player in broadcasting French soccer.

Qatar’s influence on French soccer

The allocation of funds to clubs was the subject of discussion at the LFP board meeting. Nantes president Waldemar Kita said the payment could go directly to the clubs without the need for LFP Media to act as an intermediary. However, LFP President Vincent Labrune defended the decision. He said the distribution ensures fairness between clubs. The final allocation split 81% for Ligue 1 and 19% for Ligue 2. Within each league, the distribution is equal for the clubs.

The exact nature of the promotion of Qatar Tourism is not yet clear. Clubs must comply with the agreement to benefit from the financial rewards.

Qatar’s involvement in French soccer is not new. The Gulf state’s ownership of PSG and its interest in BeIN SPORTS has profoundly impacted Ligue 1. This latest sponsorship deal underscores Qatar’s continued influence and its desire to leverage the sport for tourism promotion. By partnering with all Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs, Qatar Tourism aims to broaden its reach.

The timing of the deal comes amid growing scrutiny of the relationship between sports and geopolitics. Countries like Qatar increasingly use high-profile sponsorships and sports investments to improve their global image.

New reality for struggling clubs?

This deal represents another chapter in the evolving relationship between Qatar and European soccer. With clubs now contractually obliged to promote Qatari interests, the influence of Gulf states on soccer will grow even further. As Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs adapt to this new reality, the financial boost could help them remain competitive both domestically and in European competitions.

For clubs like Nantes and others in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, the money from Qatar Tourism may provide much-needed financial stability, especially for smaller teams operating on tighter budgets. However, questions may arise about the ethical implications of promoting foreign state entities and the long-term impact on the independence of European leagues.

PHOTOS: IMAGO