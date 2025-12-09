Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah's real intentions behind recent Liverpool controversy statements discussed by club legend Carragher

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Jamie Carragher of Liverpool legend and Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah hasn’t had the season he envisioned following his multi-million-dollar contract renewal with Liverpool. Facing his own lack of effectiveness, coach Arne Slot made the decision to relegate the veteran to the bench. In response, the 33-year-old star reacted angrily in the mixed zone, making harsh comments that led the team to exclude him from the squad. Legend Jamie Carragher also weighed in, sharing his opinion on Salah’s true intentions behind his words.

“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was. I think whenever Salah stops in the mix zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed between him and his agenthe’s chose that time to go for the manager, and maybe try and get him (Arne Slot) sacked,” Jamie Carragher said, via Sky Sports.

Salah is not the only one struggling with form; other Liverpool players, like Alexander Isak, Ibrahima Konate, and Florian Wirtz, are also facing challenges. Consequently, the Reds have secured just one win in their last six games, raising questions about Arne Slot‘s future. For that reason, Carragher noted that the Egyptian star hoped to increase pressure on the front office to consider dismissing the coach, but this strategy appears ineffective so far.

Arne Slot is reportedly backed by Liverpool amid Salah turmoil

Mohamed Salah is one of the most important players in Liverpool’s history. Despite this, the front office has decided to take a surprising stance amid the tense relationship between the Egyptian and Arne Slot. According to teamTALK, FSG, the team’s ownership, has decided to support the coach in any decision regarding the situation with the team’s star player, seeking an overall improvement of the team in the following games.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, shake hands.

Not only the front office but also the players have clearly supported Arne Slot. At the press conference prior to the Liverpool vs. Inter Milan game, Alisson Becker was asked if he supported his coach, to which he replied: Of course, yes. The Premier League title last season… Looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved last season. That should be enough but we believe in his knowledge, his style of playing.”

Far from taking advantage of the general support he has received at Liverpool, Arne Slot did not close the door on a possible return of Mohamed Salah to the squad. In the press conference, the coach stated: “I’m a firm believer there’s always a possibility to return for a player.” Although he left the door open, he also made it clear that this would depend on the veteran himself, as Salah may be forced to change his stance in case he looks to a return to the team.

