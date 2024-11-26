Liverpool have been facing some turbulent times following Mohamed Salah’s recent comments about his contract situation. With the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid just around the corner, coach Arne Slot addressed the media, offering clarity on Salah’s role within the team.

The Reds currently sit atop both the Premier League and the Champions League tables, but fans have been concerned that Salah’s statements could affect the team’s performance. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Real Madrid game, Slot was keen to provide a clear message about Salah’s focus and role.

“I’ve said many times I don’t comment about contracts. Only thing I can say is… if I look at my line-ups, Mo Salah is more in than out, that’s the only thing I can tell you,” the coach said, addressing Salah’s remark, “I’m probably more out than in.“

The Dutch coach also dismissed rumors suggesting that Salah’s comments were causing unrest in the dressing room: “I don’t think he’s distracted at all. I didn’t see anything after the match against United, when he also mentioned something… The players are focused on the matches against Real Madrid and Manchester City. I don’t think there’s any distraction at all, for him, or for the players, and definitely not for me.”

Robertson defends Salah and the leadership group

Ahead of Slot, Andrew Robertson also faced questions from the media during a press conference on Tuesday. The Scottish left-back was quick to defend not only Salah, but also teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all dealing with similar contract situations.

“It’s not a topic for us as players. All I can say is: look at Mo today, yesterday, he’s the ultimate professional,” Robertson said. “It goes for all three of them, Virgil and Trent too. They are all focused on the next match, on training, and on preparing properly. They are leaders and they won’t be distracted,” he ended.

While Salah is the only player to publicly address his contract situation, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk also find themselves in a similar position. All three contracts expire in June 2025, and Liverpool will need to act swiftly to secure their futures, or risk losing their star players.

What’s next for Liverpool?

This will be a crucial week for Liverpool as they prepare to face Real Madrid in Matchday 5 of the Champions League. A win would further solidify their dominance atop the competition. Similarly, Sunday’s clash against Manchester City at Anfield will be pivotal. A victory could extend Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League to 11 points, placing them in a strong position to maintain their title challenge.