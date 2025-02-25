Trending topics:
Ballon d'Or
Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals to Mohamed Salah what he must do to win the Ballon d’Or

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 match between Liverpool FC and LOSC Lille at Anfield on January 21, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
With much of the 2024-25 season behind us, several names are emerging as potential Ballon d’Or candidates, with Mohamed Salah among the frontrunners. Liverpool coach Arne Slot recently discussed what Salah needs to do to secure the prestigious award.

At 32 years old and in the final year of his contract, Salah has continued to prove himself as one of the world’s top players, consistently breaking goal-scoring records. When asked about Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, Slot praised his form, emphasizing the importance of maintaining it:

It’s great that Mo is in the (Ballon d’Or) discussion because it means he’s performing well, and it means we’re doing well as a team,” Slot said during a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Tottenham Hotspur. “But to stay in the discussion, he needs to continue delivering the same performances he’s had over the last seven or eight months.”

Despite Salah’s impressive numbers, Slot made it clear that winning the Ballon d’Or requires more than just individual brilliance. “I think in general, someone that wins the Ballon d’Or needs to win something as well. So it’s a great challenge in front of us, but also in front of him,” said the coach.

Slot’s point holds weight, as the most recent Ballon d’Or winner emerged not just from exceptional individual performances but from major trophies, such as the Champions League or international cups. Liverpool, with an 11-point lead in the Premier League and strong hopes in the Champions League, is in an excellent position for both Salah and the coach to target collective success.

Mohamed Salah matches Messi’s record and breaks multiple Premier League milestones with Liverpool

In Europe’s top five leagues, Salah is leading the charge. In the 2024-25 season, the Egyptian forward has scored 30 goals and registered 21 assists. His closest competitor, Harry Kane, follows with 27 goals.

Salah’s future still in the air

As Salah continues to enjoy his second-best season in terms of goal contributions at Liverpool—second only to his debut 2016-17 campaign, where he netted 44 goals and recorded 14 assists—his contract situation remains uncertain.

Slot was asked about the challenges of retaining Salah given his current form, and he responded: “You can look it both ways. You can say the better he does, the more expensive he might become. And if he did really badly, we would have second thoughts on extending his contract. So I think for everyone, it’s for the best that he brings in the performances he’s doing now.”

Reports from England suggest Salah is likely to renew his contract with Liverpool, though interest from Saudi Arabia could complicate negotiations. In the meantime, the Egyptian star is focused on having a record-breaking season and potentially becoming the second African player ever to win the Ballon d’Or.

