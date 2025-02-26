Kylian Mbappé left out of Real Madrid’s squad for Copa del Rey

Real Madrid‘s preparations for their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad have been dealt a significant blow by a triple injury crisis. Star players Kylian Mbappé, Federico Valverde, and Thibaut Courtois will all miss the crucial match at the Reale Arena, leaving manager Carlo Ancelotti with a considerable selection headache.

The absences underscore the intense physical demands placed on players and the challenges of maintaining squad fitness throughout a demanding season.

Kylian Mbappé’s absence was initially presented as a potential travel issue in Ancelotti’s press conference. However, the club later confirmed that Mbappé underwent a dental procedure and is experiencing significant pain, ruling him out of the Real Sociedad game.

While the issue is not football-related, it nevertheless leaves Real Madrid without a key attacking player. The club reported that Mbappé had a “very bad night” due to pain and lack of sleep, resulting in the decision to give him rest.

Valverde’s continued muscle issues

Federico Valverde‘s absence is due to a persistent muscle problem in his left thigh. He played through discomfort in the second leg against Manchester City, receiving an injection for pain relief. While not a serious injury, the club has decided to prioritize his recovery.

He will be given a full week of rest to ensure full fitness for the subsequent matches, especially the highly anticipated “Euroderby” (match against Atlético Madrid). This highlights the pragmatic approach taken by the coaching staff to prioritize long-term player fitness.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will also miss the match due to a minor knee problem, described as an overload. While the injury is not serious, it requires careful management.

With Courtois unavailable, Andriy Lunin was initially expected to start. However, with Courtois unable to make the bench, Ancelotti has called up Fran González and Sergio Mestre to provide goalkeeping support for the game. This further highlights the club’s injury problems.

