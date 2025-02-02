Manchester United suffered a major setback in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace as star defender Lisandro Martinez was forced off with a serious injury, leaving Ruben Amorim with growing concerns over his squad depth.

Heading into Matchday 24, United aimed to extend their winning streak at Old Trafford. After a sluggish first half, Crystal Palace broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, forcing the home side to push forward in search of an equalizer. However, just minutes later, United suffered a huge blow.

In the 76th minute, while challenging Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, Martinez made a touch on the ball but then planted his left foot awkwardly, appearing to severely compromise his knee. The Argentine defender immediately signaled for a substitution, grimacing in pain.

United’s medical staff rushed onto the pitch as Martinez struggled to get back up. After several minutes of treatment, he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute, with Matthijs de Ligt coming on to replace him.

The severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, but Martinez was visibly distraught as he left the field in tears. Medical tests will be conducted following the match, but early concerns suggest he could face a long-term absence.

Who could replace Lisandro Martinez?

With United entering a crucial stage of the season—where the Europa League has become a primary objective—losing Martinez presents a major dilemma for Amorim. Nearing the close of the transfer window, the Portuguese coach will need to find an internal solution to cover the Argentine’s absence.

A natural option would be De Ligt, but as a right-footed defender, he could struggle in Martinez’s usual left center-back role, potentially affecting United’s build-up play and defensive stability.

Another possibility is Luke Shaw, who has recently returned to training following a long-term injury. However, given his lack of match fitness, deploying him in central defense might not be an immediate solution.

An alternative could be 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, who recently joined from Arsenal. However, with no Premier League experience, throwing him into a crucial role could be a significant risk. Amorim will have to carefully assess his options as United prepare for a challenging run of fixtures, now potentially without one of their most crucial defenders.