Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

2022 World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina delivered surprising confession: ‘I didn’t want to play soccer anymore’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy.

Following several years of chasing it, Lionel Messi led his national team to a historic victory at the 2022 World Cup. During that tournament, several players managed to establish themselves among the best in the world. However, one of the most important pillars of Argentina has suffered a string of significant injuries, going as far as to surprise the world with a confession about his recovery process.

After the first two or three weeks, I didn’t want to play soccer anymore. First, I broke my foot, then my knee. And that’s when I said, “That’s it, I don’t want to know anything else”… A month after that, she was born (his daughter), and I said, “No, no… There’s no way I’m giving up”… You have to reinvent yourself because you’re starting from scratch in every way: physically, mentally, and personally. You feel like you’re not a soccer player anymore,” Lisandro Martinez said, via AFA Estudios.

Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United after the 2022 World Cup, stepping into a role that required leadership and skill. Unfortunately, a string of injuries, including a severe cruciate ligament injury, disrupted his initial impact and kept him off the field for nearly a year. This setback challenged him both physically and mentally. Recognizing the need for comprehensive recovery, he sought psychological support to improve holistically.

Far from losing his starting role with the Red Devils, the Argentinean has remained one of the best players on the team and a solid leader in the dressing room. Despite the uncertain future at Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez is expected to remain in the team, playing a central role due to his impressive footwork and consistency. Nevertheless, he is still looking to deliver his best version as injuries have slowed his impact.

Manchester United&#039;s Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United clears the ball whilst under pressure.

Martinez could experience a major roster rebuild at Manchester United

Even though Manchester United have remained one of the teams with the highest levels of investment in recent years, they have failed to consolidate a successful sporting project. Not only have they not won titles, but they have also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. As a result, Lisandro Martínez could experience a major squad rebuild in the 2026–27 season, putting the continuity of several key teammates at risk.

Advertisement
Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

see also

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have decided to keep the roster intact until the end of the season, but they are opening the door to significant changes in the summer of 2026. In this context, the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are uncertain. The Portuguese is reportedly eager to leave the club, while the Brazilian may not be offered a renewal. In addition, English media report that Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, among others, could also depart the club.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi braces for possible blow as Inter Miami homegrown gem Noah Allen tempts Europe: Does this trend represent grim future for David Beckham’s side?

Lionel Messi braces for possible blow as Inter Miami homegrown gem Noah Allen tempts Europe: Does this trend represent grim future for David Beckham’s side?

Lionel Messi has reshaped expectations wherever he has played, but even icons eventually have to watch teammates grow beyond the space they first shared together.

Germany legend Klose weighs in on Messi and Mbappé’s chances to break historic World Cup goal record in 2026

Germany legend Klose weighs in on Messi and Mbappé’s chances to break historic World Cup goal record in 2026

With only a few goals away, Germany legend Miroslav Klose weighed in on the chances Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have to break his World Cup record in 2026.

Report: Lionel Messi set for major boost as Inter Miami near $4.5M move to bring back Argentine MLS Cup champion

Report: Lionel Messi set for major boost as Inter Miami near $4.5M move to bring back Argentine MLS Cup champion

To keep on boosting Lionel Messi's squad, Inter Miami are nearing the return of an Argentine MLS Cup winner in a move for $4.5M.

Brazil midfielder reportedly targeted by Atletico Madrid to replace Conor Gallagher

Brazil midfielder reportedly targeted by Atletico Madrid to replace Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid let Conor Gallagher go and are now reportedly targeting a Brazilian midfielder as his replacement.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo