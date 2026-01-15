2022 World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina delivered surprising confession: ‘I didn’t want to play soccer anymore’

Following several years of chasing it, Lionel Messi led his national team to a historic victory at the 2022 World Cup. During that tournament, several players managed to establish themselves among the best in the world. However, one of the most important pillars of Argentina has suffered a string of significant injuries, going as far as to surprise the world with a confession about his recovery process.

“After the first two or three weeks, I didn’t want to play soccer anymore. First, I broke my foot, then my knee. And that’s when I said, “That’s it, I don’t want to know anything else”… A month after that, she was born (his daughter), and I said, “No, no… There’s no way I’m giving up”… You have to reinvent yourself because you’re starting from scratch in every way: physically, mentally, and personally. You feel like you’re not a soccer player anymore,” Lisandro Martinez said, via AFA Estudios.

Lisandro Martinez joined Manchester United after the 2022 World Cup, stepping into a role that required leadership and skill. Unfortunately, a string of injuries, including a severe cruciate ligament injury, disrupted his initial impact and kept him off the field for nearly a year. This setback challenged him both physically and mentally. Recognizing the need for comprehensive recovery, he sought psychological support to improve holistically.

Far from losing his starting role with the Red Devils, the Argentinean has remained one of the best players on the team and a solid leader in the dressing room. Despite the uncertain future at Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez is expected to remain in the team, playing a central role due to his impressive footwork and consistency. Nevertheless, he is still looking to deliver his best version as injuries have slowed his impact.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United clears the ball whilst under pressure.

Martinez could experience a major roster rebuild at Manchester United

Even though Manchester United have remained one of the teams with the highest levels of investment in recent years, they have failed to consolidate a successful sporting project. Not only have they not won titles, but they have also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. As a result, Lisandro Martínez could experience a major squad rebuild in the 2026–27 season, putting the continuity of several key teammates at risk.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have decided to keep the roster intact until the end of the season, but they are opening the door to significant changes in the summer of 2026. In this context, the futures of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are uncertain. The Portuguese is reportedly eager to leave the club, while the Brazilian may not be offered a renewal. In addition, English media report that Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, among others, could also depart the club.