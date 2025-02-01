Despite financial constraints and a significant investment at the start of the season, Manchester United have begun making moves in the winter transfer window. With just days remaining before Deadline Day, a young Bayern Munich star has rejected Tottenham Hotspur’s $60M offer and is reportedly waiting for an approach from Ruben Amorim’s side.

One of the most intriguing names in the final stretch of the transfer window is Mathys Tel. Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl recently confirmed that the 19-year-old is seeking an exit. “Mathys Tel wants to leave… so we will assess all options and decide what to do. I can understand him,” Eberl stated.

Tottenham Hotspur emerged as a serious contender, moving ahead of other suitors in the race for the French forward. The London club reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern for a $60M transfer fee, with club president Daniel Levy personally traveling to negotiate terms with the player. However, Tel rejected Spurs’ proposal, signaling that he prefers to stay at Bayern—at least for now.

According to David Ornstein, Tel has informed Tottenham that his intention is to remain in Munich for the remainder of the season and reassess his options in the summer. However, growing interest from Manchester United and Arsenal could change the situation.

Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Mathys Tel

Several Premier League clubs lacking attacking options have monitored Tel’s situation. However, Chelsea and Aston Villa have dropped out of the race, and with Tottenham also dismissed, only Arsenal and Manchester United remain as potential destinations.

Arsenal have struggled for goals this season, and Gabriel Jesus’ ACL injury has heightened the need for reinforcements. The Gunners explored a move for Ollie Watkins, but Aston Villa rejected a bid around $70M, unwilling to part ways with their star striker. With Matheus Cunha renewing his contract at Wolves, Arsenal still see Tel as an option but have yet to make a formal approach.

Meanwhile, Manchester United appear to be Tel’s preferred destination. According to Christian Falk of BILD, the young forward is interested in a move to Old Trafford, potentially paving the way for United to step up their pursuit.

However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United’s ideal approach would be a loan move with an option to buy, rather than a permanent transfer. This means their offer would likely be lower than Tottenham’s, which could slow negotiations. That said, Marcus Rashford’s potential loan move to Aston Villa could create the financial flexibility needed for United to finalize a deal and bring in a player who perfectly fits Amorim’s system.