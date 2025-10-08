Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona celebrate the Champions League title
© Matthias Hangst/Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesJordi Alba and Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona celebrate the Champions League title

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Jordi Alba became a key player. Despite his veteran status, the Spaniard has spent three seasons impacting the team offensively and defensively alongside Lionel Messi. In a surprising move, Jordi announced his retirement from professional soccer, even after renewing his contract until 2027 just months ago. This decision further reduces players left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title lineup, underscoring a harsh reality.

Barcelona stand as one of the most illustrious teams in history, consistently securing a top spot due to their influential achievements. Their remarkable 2014-15 season showcased the iconic MSN trioLionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar—who left an indelible mark on the sport. Moreover, they also captured the UEFA Champions League title, showcasing their undeniable superiority on the field.

In the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final, Barcelona clashed with Juventus FC. Under head coach Luis Enrique’s guidance, they secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory, capturing the prestigious trophy. Since then, the Culers have endured a decade-long drought without the title. Notably, only four players from that starting lineup remain active today after Jordi Alba’s retirement: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr, and Lionel Messi.

After their latest triumph in the competition, Barcelona have only managed two semifinal appearances in the Champions League over the past decade. This decline, coupled with just four players remaining from their last title-winning squad, paints a challenging picture for Culers. They witnessed Lionel Messi, widely regarded as their greatest player, depart with four Champions League trophies—leaving a sense that he could have achieved even more with the club.

Barcelona&#039;s lineup vs Juventus FC prior the Champions League 2015 final

Barcelona team lines up during the UEFA Champions League Final against Juventus.

Which stars from Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League-winning team have already retired?

The 2014-15 Barcelona squad stood out as a formidable force, effortlessly outpacing fierce competitors to secure their spot in the 2015 Champions League final. In a display of sheer dominance, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. each found the net, clinching a decisive victory. While that lineup was remarkably strong, it’s noteworthy that seven players from that iconic team have since retired from professional soccer.

Advertisement
NameRetirement Year
1.Javier Mascherano2020
2.Gerard Pique2022
3.Daniel Alves2023
4.Andres Iniesta2024
5.Ivan Rakitic2025
6.Jordi Alba2025 (at the end of the MLS season)
7.Sergio Busquets2025 (at the end of the MLS season)
FC Barcelona retired players from the 2015 UCL starting lineup vs Juventus

Why have Barcelona failed to win the Champions League over the past decade?

Barcelona have consistently fielded a competitive team, exciting fans with the prospect of more Champions League titles. Despite this potential, they’ve gone a decade without clinching the trophy. The primary issue lies in poor front-office management. As a member-owned club, the presidency changes every few years, and the financial missteps of the last two presidents triggered a crisis. This instability forced the departure of key players, including the iconic Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid’s legend Toni Kroos makes surprising criticism toward Barcelona: ‘Any team can hurt them’

see also

Real Madrid’s legend Toni Kroos makes surprising criticism toward Barcelona: ‘Any team can hurt them’

After letting key players go and reducing star contracts, Barcelona have rebuilt their roster. Young talents like Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal join stars like Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie De Jong, and Jules Kounde. Despite this promising lineup, ongoing defensive struggles persist, undermining competitiveness. This season faces similar challenges, as demonstrated by defeats to Sevilla and PSG, raising questions about their ability to harness their impressive roster.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jordi Alba’s retirement could open door for former Real Madrid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba’s retirement could open door for former Real Madrid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

With Jordi Alba announcing his retirement, the door is now open for a former Real Madrid player to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

Jordi Alba, a name synonymous with speed, precision, and success, has officially announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

Following an extensive career, Jordi Alba announced his retirement from soccer at season's end with Inter Miami. Lionel Messi swiftly reacted to this, sharing a heartfelt comment on his post.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

For decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined modern soccer — their rivalry shaping an era of excellence, records, and relentless competition. But now, the two icons of the game have found themselves competing in a different arena: wealth. The first billionaire soccer player, Ronaldo’s staggering fortune has finally been revealed, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo