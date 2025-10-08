Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Jordi Alba became a key player. Despite his veteran status, the Spaniard has spent three seasons impacting the team offensively and defensively alongside Lionel Messi. In a surprising move, Jordi announced his retirement from professional soccer, even after renewing his contract until 2027 just months ago. This decision further reduces players left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title lineup, underscoring a harsh reality.

Barcelona stand as one of the most illustrious teams in history, consistently securing a top spot due to their influential achievements. Their remarkable 2014-15 season showcased the iconic MSN trio—Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar—who left an indelible mark on the sport. Moreover, they also captured the UEFA Champions League title, showcasing their undeniable superiority on the field.

In the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final, Barcelona clashed with Juventus FC. Under head coach Luis Enrique’s guidance, they secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory, capturing the prestigious trophy. Since then, the Culers have endured a decade-long drought without the title. Notably, only four players from that starting lineup remain active today after Jordi Alba’s retirement: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr, and Lionel Messi.

After their latest triumph in the competition, Barcelona have only managed two semifinal appearances in the Champions League over the past decade. This decline, coupled with just four players remaining from their last title-winning squad, paints a challenging picture for Culers. They witnessed Lionel Messi, widely regarded as their greatest player, depart with four Champions League trophies—leaving a sense that he could have achieved even more with the club.

Barcelona team lines up during the UEFA Champions League Final against Juventus.

Which stars from Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League-winning team have already retired?

The 2014-15 Barcelona squad stood out as a formidable force, effortlessly outpacing fierce competitors to secure their spot in the 2015 Champions League final. In a display of sheer dominance, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. each found the net, clinching a decisive victory. While that lineup was remarkably strong, it’s noteworthy that seven players from that iconic team have since retired from professional soccer.

Name Retirement Year 1. Javier Mascherano 2020 2. Gerard Pique 2022 3. Daniel Alves 2023 4. Andres Iniesta 2024 5. Ivan Rakitic 2025 6. Jordi Alba 2025 (at the end of the MLS season) 7. Sergio Busquets 2025 (at the end of the MLS season) FC Barcelona retired players from the 2015 UCL starting lineup vs Juventus

Why have Barcelona failed to win the Champions League over the past decade?

Barcelona have consistently fielded a competitive team, exciting fans with the prospect of more Champions League titles. Despite this potential, they’ve gone a decade without clinching the trophy. The primary issue lies in poor front-office management. As a member-owned club, the presidency changes every few years, and the financial missteps of the last two presidents triggered a crisis. This instability forced the departure of key players, including the iconic Lionel Messi.

After letting key players go and reducing star contracts, Barcelona have rebuilt their roster. Young talents like Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal join stars like Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie De Jong, and Jules Kounde. Despite this promising lineup, ongoing defensive struggles persist, undermining competitiveness. This season faces similar challenges, as demonstrated by defeats to Sevilla and PSG, raising questions about their ability to harness their impressive roster.

