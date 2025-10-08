Trending topics:
Argentina
Lionel Scaloni sets record straight to Lionel Messi and Argentina player ahead of USA friendlies

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Rodrigo Valle/Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Lionel Messi’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup continues in the United States, as Argentina gets set to play friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico during the October international break. Viewing these matches as key tune-ups for the upcoming tournament, head coach Lionel Scaloni made his message clear to Messi and the rest of the squad ahead of the games.

Argentina wrapped up CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying atop the table with 38 points, showing its dominance across the region with 12 wins, two draws, and four defeats. Now, only friendlies remain before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, but even without points on the line, these upcoming matches will be crucial for the team’s continued preparation.

Speaking at an event in Miami, Scaloni stressed the importance of every match in the Albiceleste jersey: “We feel that every time we play wearing this jersey, whether it’s an official competition or a friendly, it’s something unique. Being able to play outside our country as well, and giving Argentinians living abroad the chance to come and watch us, is special. For us, there are never any friendlies — not for the players either, and they know that very well.”

The Argentina coach also emphasized that these games are vital opportunities for players to prove themselves ahead of the World Cup. “They’re in an important moment looking ahead to what’s coming, and they know there’s a lot at stake. On our side, we’ll try to make sure the fans enjoy the match and know that the players will give their all,” he stated.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina.

For the remainder of 2025, Argentina will have two international breaks — in October and November — meaning at least four more friendlies before the year ends. After facing Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the U.S., the world champions will play in Angola and India next month, giving Scaloni more chances to evaluate players fighting for a place in the final World Cup roster.

Lionel Messi faces sudden change in US tour as Argentina vs. Puerto Rico moved from Chicago

see also

Lionel Messi faces sudden change in US tour as Argentina vs. Puerto Rico moved from Chicago

Scaloni keeping an eye on injured players

During the first training sessions, Argentina wasn’t able to work at full strength, as several call-ups either played on Sunday or dealt with minor injuries over the past week. While a few remain doubtful, Scaloni made it clear he will handle the squad cautiously for the upcoming friendlies in the U.S.

Asked whether Messi will feature, the coach said every decision will depend on player fitness: “We’ll talk with him and with everyone. The idea is not to take risks with any player. They’re friendlies, and of course the national team is important, but if anyone has even the slightest issue — as in the case of Marcos Acuña — we won’t take any risks. But if they’re fit, then of course they’ll play.”

