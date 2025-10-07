Trending topics:
Real Madrid’s legend Toni Kroos makes surprising criticism toward Barcelona: ‘Any team can hurt them’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during a game.
Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during a game.

Since Hansi Flick’s arrival, Barcelona have transformed into a global powerhouse, propelling Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to elite status among the world’s best players. Moreover, Flick’s implementation of an engaging, dynamic style of play has captivated audiences worldwide. However, Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos did not hold back his criticism, clearly voicing clear stance.

Barcelona have one of the most attractive styles of play in Europe… I also think that Barcelona takes so many risks… On a bad day for Pedri, Lamine Yamal, or Raphinha, any team can hurt them and knock them out of the Champions League. It happened to them last year with Inter Milan, and this year, whether in the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, or the final, at some point they will face an opponent like that,” Toni Kroos said, via Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

Although Toni Kroos’s pointed remarks might seem harsh, they accurately capture Barcelona’s struggles in recent years. Despite having world-class talent, the Culers have not reached a UEFA Champions League final since their 2014-15 triumph. Even, their best performance in the past seven seasons came last year when they advanced to the semifinals, only to be ousted by Inter Milan.

Barcelona grapple with defensive vulnerabilities, unlike powerhouses like Manchester City, Real Madrid, or Inter Milan, frequently getting outmatched by opponents. Offensively, they are still a force, but their imbalance hinders their continental impact. For the 2025-26 season, head coach Hansi Flick has embraced a high-press strategy, which, as PSG recently demonstrated, might exacerbate their defensive woes rather than alleviate them.

Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal and Iñigo Martinez

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts in a UEFA Champions League game.

Barcelona face defensive problems in 2025-26 following key player departure

Throughout this transfer window, Barcelona actively bolstered their squad by addressing critical positions. Joan Garcia joined as the new goalkeeper, while Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji enhanced the club’s attacking prowess. Despite these offensive gains, the Culers neglected to strengthen their defense and suffered a setback by losing a key player who provided crucial balance to the team.

Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

see also

Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

In a surprising shift, key Barcelona defender Iñigo Martinez opted to leave towards Al Nassr, describing it as a unique opportunity. Despite this, the Culers chose not to seek replacements, relying instead on Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen to step up and fortify the backline alongside promising talent Pau Cubarsi.

However, Araujo and Christensen have struggled to make a significant impact, frequently outmaneuvered by their opponents. Surprisingly, Eric Garcia has emerged as a standout performer alongside Cubarsi. Despite Garcia’s commendable efforts, the defensive cohesion seen with Martinez is lacking, leaving the defense more vulnerable than even the previous season’s already fragile lineup.

