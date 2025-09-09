Lionel Messi’s key teammate Nicolas Otamendi could miss World Cup opener with Argentina after red card vs. Ecuador

Argentina has already secured its spot in the 2026 World Cup and is eager to defend the trophy won in Qatar in 2022. However, Lionel Messi may already face a setback as veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi risks missing the tournament’s opening match after being sent off against Ecuador.

To close out their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign, La Albiceleste traveled to Guayaquil to face Ecuador on Matchday 18. The game took a turn in the 31st minute when Enner Valencia broke through on goal against Emiliano Martínez, only to be brought down by Otamendi. Referee Wilmar Roldán immediately showed the red card, leaving Argentina with 10 men.

Beyond leaving his teammates shorthanded, Otamendi could now face suspension for the World Cup opener. Since the Ecuador clash was Argentina’s final official match before the tournament, questions quickly arose about whether his suspension would carry over and when he would serve it.

According to Article 69 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding “Carrying over match suspensions”: “Match suspensions imposed in relation to a sending-off issued against a player outside of a competition (separate match[es]) or not served during the competition for which they were intended (elimination or the last match in the competition) are carried over as follows: F) confederation competitions for representative teams: carried over to the representative team’s next official match.”

Under this rule, Otamendi would serve his suspension in Argentina’s next official FIFA competition match—not in a friendly. This means he would be unavailable for Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, who was rested for the Ecuador match in agreement with head coach Lionel Scaloni, had passed the captain’s armband to Otamendi. After his dismissal, Rodrigo De Paul briefly wore it before handing it over to goalkeeper “Dibu” Martínez, who captained Argentina for the first time.

The Finalissima: Otamendi’s last hope

The Argentine FA could appeal to FIFA for leniency, but another possibility for Otamendi to serve his suspension before the World Cup lies in the Finalissima. With uncertainty still surrounding the date and venue of the Argentina vs. Spain matchup, its scheduling could prove crucial.

If the Finalissima is played in March 2026 and registered on FIFA’s International Match Calendar, the game would count as an official fixture. In that case, Otamendi would miss the showdown against Spain but clear his suspension in time to be available for Argentina’s World Cup opener on June 11.

