WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to lose two-year FIFA record to Spain after World Cup qualifiers defeat to Ecuador

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal of Spain and Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Argentina’s 1–0 defeat to Ecuador, without Lionel Messi in the lineup, marked the end of the South American World Cup qualifiers — and also the final official match of 2025 for Lionel Scaloni’s team. The result will cost Argentina a significant FIFA record to Spain.

Following the conclusion of the September international break, Spain will overtake Argentina at the top of the FIFA world rankings. The ranking system assigns points to every national team based on results from recent matches, with weight given to the type of competition in which those results occurred.

Argentina had held the top spot in the FIFA rankings since April 2023. That run was largely fueled by their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as previous titles at the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 Finalissima. Their Copa America 2024 win and a strong run through the 2026 qualifiers only solidified their place.

However, despite their consistent performances in recent years, Lionel Messi’s team could not remain at the top any longer. The loss to Ecuador marked the end of Argentina’s reign — although even a win on Tuesday may not have been enough to hold off Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain, during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Lamine Yamal speaks with coach Luis de la Fuente during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

That’s because Argentina will no longer have any official matches in 2025, having completed their run in the World Cup qualifiers. During the October and November international breaks, they will play friendlies, which carry fewer ranking points — giving Spain the opportunity to gain ground and pull ahead.

Spain, the new FIFA No. 1

Just as Argentina have dominated South America in recent years, Spain have asserted clear control in Europe. Since Luis De La Fuente took over as head coach following the disappointment at Qatar 2022, the team has found its rhythm — building around rising stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri.

With that new core, Spain won the Euro 2024 title — the third continental championship in the country’s history, all of them in this century. Earlier this year, they also reached the final of the UEFA Nations League, where they lost on penalties to Portugal.

Now, with the start of World Cup qualifying underway, Spain lead Group E with 6 points after wins over Bulgaria and Turkey. Those results, combined with their recent tournament success, have propelled them to the top of the FIFA rankings. With that context, the upcoming Finalissima match between Argentina and Spain — tentatively scheduled for March next year — could prove decisive in this ranking battle.

Next FIFA Rankings:

  1. Spain
  2. Argentina
  3. France
  4. England
  5. Brazil
  6. Portugal
  7. Netherlands
  8. Belgium
  9. Germany
  10. Croatia
