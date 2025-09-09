Why is Raphinha not playing for Brazil vs. Bolivia in the last CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier?

Brazil travel to the high altitude of El Alto to face Bolivia in their final match of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with their ticket to the tournament already secured. For the Selecão’s last competitive game of 2025, the most notable absence from the starting lineup was Raphinha, who began the match on the bench.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s decision regarding Raphinha sparked discussion, particularly among Barcelona fans, especially after no Real Madrid players were included in this call-up for Brazil. The winger started in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Chile, so his omission against Bolivia came as a surprise.

Ancelotti opted to rest Raphinha against Bolivia, given the team’s qualification is already assured. After logging 79 minutes versus Chile, the Italian coach chose to rotate his squad, with Lucas Paquetá taking Raphinha’s spot in the attacking midfield role behind the striker.

In his Monday press conference, Ancelotti explained the need for adjustments: “We are going to change not only the strategy but also some players. It will be a different approach. We have to play differently than we did against Chile, which was a game of high intensity and pressure, and that can’t be done at altitude.”

Lucas Paqueta of Brazil celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammate Raphinha during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Brazil and Chile.

The coach also underlined the challenges of Bolivia’s elevation, something entirely new to him. “It may be a new experience for me, but Brazil has already played many matches there, and we have many people with that experience, including players, doctors, and physiotherapists. I have to trust people who have more information than I do,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘Unequal treatment’: Ancelotti sparks controversy over Brazil stars from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Raphinha’s fitness a concern after grueling 2024/25 season

Raphinha emerged as one of Barcelona’s most heavily used players last season, logging 4,661 minutes across 57 matches, averaging nearly 82 minutes per appearance. His workload didn’t come at the expense of output, though: the Brazilian delivered at the highest level with 34 goals and 25 assists in all competitions.

Even with a summer break — he did not feature in any international competition during June or July — his fitness remains a concern for the Catalan side. In just two weeks, Barça will open their Champions League campaign with a visit to Newcastle United, and Raphinha is still far from peak form. With that in mind, resting him against Bolivia in Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifier could prove decisive in helping him recover his sharpness.