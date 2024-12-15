The 2024 MLS season concluded with Inter Miami claiming the Supporters’ Shield for their stellar regular-season performance, while Los Angeles Galaxy secured the MLS Cup. As teams prepare for the 2025 campaign, soccer legend Lionel Messi is set to make his first appearance of the year in a friendly against Club America.

Inter Miami has already begun making key moves for the upcoming season, including the appointment of new head coach Javier Mascherano and roster adjustments, such as the departure of midfielder Diego Gomez to Brighton. Meanwhile, Club America, fresh off their Liga MX final run, will also gear up for the clash, which promises to be a high-profile showdown.

The match is scheduled for January 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. This marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and Inter Miami’s debut in Las Vegas. Club America’s sporting president, Santiago Baños, emphasized the significance of the fixture:

“We look forward to a competitive and exciting match, one that will benefit both clubs as we continue to grow and inspire our fans around the world,” the America executive said.

The official schedule for the 2025 MLS season is yet to be released, though it is expected to begin in late February. The friendly against Club America is likely to serve as Inter Miami’s first test of the year and a valuable opportunity for the team to regain fitness. With Club America already deep into their Clausura 2025 tournament preparations, the game should offer a competitive edge.

Inter Miami’s adjusted preseason approach

The match against Club America is the second preseason fixture announced for Inter Miami, following their February 14 game against Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This new approach reflects a notable shift from their 2024 preseason, which saw the team travel extensively across three continents.

In 2024, Inter Miami played seven preseason games against opponents such as New York City FC, El Salvador’s national team, Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Vissel Kobe, Hong Kong Team, and Newell’s Old Boys. However, the grueling schedule—which included participation in the Riyadh Season Cup and other commitments—forced the team to travel nearly 45,000 kilometers, causing notable fatigue among the players.

Lionel Messi, after last season’s intense travel demands, publicly expressed his exhaustion. In response, Inter Miami has clearly adjusted their strategy, opting for domestic fixtures in 2025 to minimize travel and ensure optimal preparation for the season ahead.