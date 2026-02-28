Lionel Messi’s historic mark and La Liga record fall as Lamine Yamal rewrites history with first hat-trick in Barcelona career

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi now share another historic link at Barcelona, but this time, the teenager has moved ahead. On a day that blended inevitability with astonishment, Yamal delivered a performance that not only secured victory for the club but also etched his name into the record books in a way few imagined possible so soon.

The 18-year-old produced the first professional hat-trick of his career in a 3-1 La Liga win over Villarreal on February 28, 2026, at the Camp Nou. What followed was more than just three goals; it was a symbolic passing of a torch.

Barcelona entered the match knowing that victory would send the club four points clear at the top of La Liga. The breakthrough finally came in the 28th minute. After a midfield error from Villarreal, Fermin Lopez slipped a perfectly weighted pass into Yamal’s path. The winger took a composed touch and curled a low left-footed finish into the far corner.

Less than ten minutes later, the stadium erupted again. Yamal collected possession on the right wing, danced past two defenders with dazzling footwork, and rifled a spectacular strike into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Villarreal briefly threatened a comeback through Pape Gueye, who halved the deficit. But Barcelona’s rising star was not done. In the 69th minute, Pedri delivered a sublime through ball, and Yamal raced in behind before calmly chipping the goalkeeper to complete his treble.

The record revealed

At 18 years, 7 months, and 15 days old, Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona’s history to score a La Liga hat-trick, surpassing Lionel Messi’s previous club record. Messi had set that benchmark at 19 years, 8 months, and 16 days in a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid on March 10, 2007.

For nearly two decades, Messi’s record had stood as a modern milestone at Barcelona. While older historical feats exist, such as Paulino Alcantara’s early 20th-century exploits, Messi’s achievement defined the modern La Liga era. Until now. Yamal’s performance also made him the youngest player to score a La Liga hat-trick this century, further amplifying the scale of the accomplishment.

Star ascending

The hat-trick was not an isolated flash of brilliance. It was the latest chapter in a season that has confirmed Yamal’s elite trajectory. He now boasts 101 career goal contributions, 49 goals and 52 assists, before turning 19. This season alone, he has registered 17 goals and 12 assists, moving clear as Barcelona’s leading scorer.

In Europe’s top five leagues this century, no player has reached 25 league goals before the age of 19 faster. After three matches without finding the net, the hat-trick felt both timely and emphatic. Barcelona may have been without key midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Yamal ensured the absence had no lasting impact.