Inter Miami is racing against time to have its new stadium named Miami Freedom Park ready before the end of 2025 when Messi’s current contract ends with MLS.

As of press time, Messi has made no indication that he plans to extend his contract. However, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas remains optimistic that Messi will sign a new deal, stating last week “Messi is under contract through 2025; Leo and I will sit and discuss the future.

“As I have said before, and I will repeat it now: I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 and the opening of our 2026 MLS season after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10.”

Miami Freedom Park stadium progress is promising

While Inter Miami continues to play its games at the temporary Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, significant construction progress at Miami Freedom Park has been made in the last 90 days. Located near Miami International Airport, the 131-acre site will include a 58-acre public park, as well as office spaces and an entertainment district plus a hotel.

In new video footage revealed this week by Futbol Miami TV, Miami Freedom Park’s exterior structure is starting to take shape. The stadium now has concrete support pillars in place in an oval formation for the exterior of the building. Very noticeable too is the abundance of building supplies in place for the next phase of the construction. Also evident are several job site trailers for the project managers who are supervising the project.

Compared to the stadium site in September 2024, the construction team has made tremendous progress in a short time.

What the fans are saying about the stadium build

Futbol Miami TV host Pieter Brown isn’t too concerned about whether the stadium will be ready in time before the 2026 season.

“It’s not a big deal because [Inter Miami has] a stadium that it already owns,” said Brown. “It’s not like some teams who are in the same situation where they’re getting evicted, it’s an expensive lease, and all these other things. That’s not the case here. [Inter Miami] owns the stadium in Fort Lauderdale, so they could move in the middle of the 2026 season, that’s fine.”

Photo: Miami Freedom Park