Cristiano Ronaldo not alone? Teammates rally behind Al-Nassr’s captain as Angelo Gabriel sends powerful message with iconic tribute celebration (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Angelo Gabriel were at the center of a dramatic night in Riyadh, even though only one of them actually stepped onto the pitch. As Al-Nassr faced Al-Ittihad in a high-stakes Saudi Pro League clash, the spotlight was fixed not just on the game, but on a growing storm surrounding the club, its ownership structure, and its most iconic figure. Amid swirling rumors, vocal fan support, and an emotional moment late in the game, the night became far more than just a 2-0 victory; it turned into a statement of unity, defiance, and symbolism.

Ronaldo’s absence dominated headlines long before kickoff. The Portuguese superstar missed his second consecutive Saudi Pro League match, not because of injury or rotation, but as part of a self-imposed protest against the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) management of the league’s top clubs.

The 41-year-old forward, who has scored 91 goals in 95 league appearances for Al-Nassr, reportedly feels that the PIF has favored rivals—particularly Al Hilal—during recent transfer windows. The January signing of Karim Benzema by Al-Hilal, contrasted with the club’s modest additions, intensified those frustrations and pushed Ronaldo toward a symbolic stand.

“Ronaldo is not upset with Al-Nassr. His issue is with how the PIF manages and prioritizes certain clubs,” various outlets report, capturing the essence of the dispute. The message is clear: The veteran’s protest is not directed at his teammates or the coaching staff, but at the broader power structure shaping Saudi soccer.

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

Despite returning to training ahead of the match, Ronaldo was left out of the squad entirely, with Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix forming the attacking trio against Al-Ittihad. The absence of both Ronaldo and Benzema—now at Al-Hilal—meant that two of the league’s biggest stars were missing from a fixture that was supposed to showcase Saudi soccer’s elite.

Fans and teammates rally around their captain

Inside Al-Awwal Park, the response from supporters was immediate and emotional. In the seventh minute, a symbolic reference to Ronaldo’s legendary shirt number, thousands of fans raised banners bearing his name and number, chanting in unison. The gesture was a powerful reminder that, for many, Ronaldo remains the heartbeat of Al-Nassr, regardless of off-field politics.

On the pitch, the Knight of Najd delivered a disciplined performance despite the distractions. The first half was tense and goalless, with both teams cautious and organized. The breakthrough finally arrived late in the second half when Sadio Mane converted a penalty in the 84th minute, giving the home side a deserved lead.

As the visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer, Al-Nassr struck again on the counterattack. Angelo Gabriel sealed the victory in stoppage time, finishing calmly to make it 2-0 and keep his club firmly in the title race, just one point behind Al-Hilal. But it was what happened after that goal that truly captured the world’s attention.

The moment that went viral

In a poignant and symbolic gesture, Angelo Gabriel sprinted toward the corner flag and launched into Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration. The leap, the outstretched arms, the roar toward the crowd—it was unmistakable.

The tribute instantly went viral, with fans praising the young Brazilian winger for honoring his absent teammate. It was a moment of solidarity that transcended tactics and scorelines, symbolizing Ronaldo’s enduring influence on the squad even during his protest. The celebration added emotional weight to an already charged atmosphere, sending a clear message that Ronaldo’s presence is felt even when he is not on the pitch.