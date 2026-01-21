Trending topics:
Inter Miami consider bringing back MLS Cup winner after contract expiry, admits coach Mascherano

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF.
Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami CF.

With just over a month to go before the start of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, Inter Miami continue negotiations aimed at finalizing their roster. Javier Mascherano addressed those discussions, offering details on some of the club’s ongoing moves.

The head coach held his first press conference of the year on Wednesday, just days after preseason training began. During the session, he was asked about the status of certain players who were part of the team during the 2025 campaign and are not currently training with the squad.

“Mascherano confirmed negotiations with Rocco Rios Novo,” reporter Jose Armando wrote on his X account. The goalkeeper joined Inter Miami last January on loan from Lanus of Argentina and ended up starting during the decisive stretch of the MLS season, winning the job over Oscar Ustari.

Throughout 2025, Rios Novo made 19 appearances for the Herons across the Leagues Cup and MLS, including all six playoff matches that culminated in the championship victory in the final against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Rocco Rios Novo #34 of Inter Miami CF.

When Inter Miami agreed to the loan deal with Lanus, the Florida club included a purchase option for the 23-year-old goalkeeper that could be exercised at the end of the 2025 season. However, the option was not triggered, which required Rios Novo to return to Argentina.

Inter Miami face unexpected setback with Tadeo Allende ahead of 2026 South American preseason tour

Inter Miami face unexpected setback with Tadeo Allende ahead of 2026 South American preseason tour

Who will be Inter Miami’s goalkeeper in 2025?

Although Rocco Rios Novo and Oscar Ustari were Inter Miami’s goalkeepers during the 2025 season that ended with the MLS title, it remains unclear what lies ahead for either player in the near future. In addition to speculation surrounding Rios Novo, Ustari is also currently out of contract and has not yet joined team training.

For 2026, Inter Miami announced the signing of Dayne St. Clair, who was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season thanks to his performances with Minnesota United. He is expected to arrive as the club’s primary option heading into the new campaign.

Dayne St. Clair’s situation at Inter Miami

Expectations were high following the announcement of Dayne St. Clair as a new Inter Miami player, as his arrival was seen as a boost for a defensive unit that proved to be the team’s weak point in 2025. However, unforeseen obstacles have so far delayed the Canadian goalkeeper’s integration.

“St. Clair, Allende, Micael, Ustari and Lujan remain absent,” Jose Armando reported after Wednesday’s training session. Javier Mascherano addressed the situation during the press conference, saying: “Even though players have been announced, they are not here yet. In many cases, they are still dealing with visa procedures.”

The coach later added: “The first thing we do is focus on the players who are here now and training with us, because we have a match in three days,” referring to the friendly the Herons will play on Saturday against Alianza Lima in Peru.

