Cristiano Ronaldo smiles again as Al-Nassr gets green light to register final 2026 winter signing: Will Abdullah Al-Hamdan play against Al-Ittihad?

For the first time in days, Cristiano Ronaldo has reason to look ahead rather than sideways. Amid speculation, tension, and a title race balanced on a knife-edge, Al-Nassr has quietly completed a move that could reshape the short-term picture, and possibly the long-term one too. Official approval has arrived, paperwork has cleared, and a new Saudi international has walked through the doors. What remains unanswered is the one question everyone is asking ahead of one of the season’s biggest fixtures.

The timing is no coincidence. With a Clasico looming and pressure mounting both on and off the pitch, Al-Nassr’s latest development lands at a moment when margins matter, and depth could decide everything.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr officially unveiled Abdullah Al-Hamdan as a new player, completing his signing on a free transfer following the early termination of his contract with rival Al-Hilal. The 26-year-old Saudi striker finalized his deal on Monday evening before undergoing a medical examination and joining group training.

The club wasted no time in celebrating the arrival. Through its official platforms, the Knight of Najd welcomed the striker and wished him “brilliance and success” in the yellow jersey, a message that quickly resonated with supporters. His unveiling images reportedly drew nearly 1.5 million views in under two hours, underlining the excitement surrounding the move.

Tweet placeholder

Al-Hamdan brings a pedigree with him. A Saudi Arabia international with over 40 caps and 10 goals, he has long been considered one of the country’s most reliable domestic forwards, a profile Al-Nassr has been keen to reinforce as it pushes on multiple fronts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Al-Hamdan matters now amid Ronaldo’s saga

This is not a signing for optics alone. Al-Nassr reportedly views Al-Hamdan as a key addition to the attacking line, offering local depth, tactical flexibility, and experience in high-pressure matches. With domestic and continental ambitions still alive, the club has prioritized balance rather than marquee headlines.

There is also an unspoken subtext. With ongoing uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future beyond the 2026 World Cup, some reports have framed Al-Hamdan as a rotation option, or even a long-term contingency. According to ESPN Brazil and Portuguese outlets, Ronaldo has been frustrated by unmet conditions tied to league and PIF management, with speculation suggesting a possible summer exit tied to a reported $59 million release clause.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, the Portuguese remains present in training, and some sources have dismissed the noise as exaggerated—still, Al-Nassr’s recruitment hints at a club planning ahead rather than reacting late.

Will Al-Hamdan be able to feature against Al-Ittihad?

Speculation intensified when Al-Hamdan was spotted fully participating in group training after completing all contractual and financial formalities. His sharp involvement only fueled anticipation ahead of Al-Nassr vs. Al-Ittihad, one of the most high-profile fixtures in Saudi soccer.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Al-Riyadiyah, Al-Nassr has received official approval from the Saudi Football Federation’s Professionalism Committee to register Abdullah Al-Hamdan until 2030. All administrative procedures have been completed, making the striker legally and technically eligible for the upcoming clash.

This means Al-Hamdan is available for selection against Al-Ittihad, scheduled for Friday at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. Whether he starts or appears from the bench will be Jorge Jesus’ call, but the option now exists, and that alone changes the dynamic.