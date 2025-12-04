Luis Suárez sends candid message to coach Mascherano after back-to-back substitute appearances for Inter Miami

Luis Suárez has been one of Inter Miami’s undeniable stars, ranking as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Lionel Messi, but he has been left out of the starting lineup in the past two games. With the MLS Cup against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the horizon, the Uruguayan striker delivered a direct message to Javier Mascherano following his consecutive appearances off the bench.

The 2025 season hasn’t matched the heights of 2024 for Suárez. Although he retained his role as Miami’s starting striker for much of the year, he endured several scoring droughts and struggled to find consistency. Now in the current playoff run, following his suspension against Nashville SC, he didn’t return immediately to the starting XI, coming off the bench in both the conference semifinal against FC Cincinnati and the final against New York City FC.

In an interview with the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Suárez explained how he viewed Mascherano’s decision to bench him: “The game against Cincinnati was a tactical decision, and you understand that perfectly. You understand the characteristics the coach needs against certain opponents, and you try to show the most positive attitude you can for the group. Because when someone is in a bad mood or angry, it’s not good for the group. And being one of the bigger players on the team, I can’t do that.“

However, when addressing the match against NYCFC, his tone shifted. “The game, for me, was a little different. We played at home in a game I would have liked to have played more time because I know I am capable, and I have demonstrated that I can play more than the eight minutes I got to play. But that’s the coach’s decision and I have to accept it with no problem and try to do things better to play more minutes,” Suarez stated.

Against Cincinnati, Mascherano emphasized the need for a more physical approach and higher pressing, opting for Mateo Silvetti over the experienced Uruguayan. But that wasn’t the case in the East final. With the score already 3-1, Suárez entered in the 82nd minute, a choice that heightened his frustration considering his stature within the team.

Despite taking on a different role late in the season, Suárez still acknowledged the quality and results Inter Miami have produced in recent weeks: “Also, you have to applaud and see how well the team is playing and when a team is playing so well, with a great dynamic, we have to celebrate that as a group.”

Will Luis Suarez start vs. Vancouver Whitecaps?

Vancouver Whitecaps have been one of MLS’s most consistent teams, collecting 63 points, finishing fifth in the overall table, and reaching both the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Canadian Championship finals. With just one defeat in their last 16 matches, Inter Miami are expected to send out their strongest lineup against the Canadian side.

Under that premise, it remains unlikely that Luis Suárez will start for Inter Miami against Vancouver. Much like FC Cincinnati, the Whitecaps excel at pressing high, a style that caused issues for San Diego FC in the West conference final.

To counter Cincinnati’s pressure, Mascherano opted to bench Suárez and rely on Silvetti and Allende, who served as targets for Messi’s and company’s long balls into space behind the back line. A more positional, less pressing profile like Suárez would be at a disadvantage against a team that doesn’t sit in a low block, providing another reason why he may again be used as a second-half option, as he has been in recent games.