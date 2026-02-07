Cristiano Ronaldo’s boycott sparks 2026 chain reaction: Al-Nassr hit by fresh storm as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad file bizarre complaint regarding Abdullah Al-Hamdan

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been missing from the pitch once again, but his shadow loomed large as Al-Nassr navigated another turbulent night. Even with the Portuguese star dominating headlines for his ongoing standoff, a fresh issue emerged involving its second winter arrival, Abdullah Al-Hamdan — one that has pulled both Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad into an unexpected dispute and added another layer of pressure on the club.

On the surface, Al-Nassr appeared to be stabilizing. A strong performance, a clean sheet, and growing fan unity suggested resilience. Yet behind the scenes, a new controversy was quietly forming, one that threatened to complicate matters far beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s self-imposed strike.

The veteran’s decision to miss a second consecutive Saudi Pro League fixture continued to dominate the narrative. His absence against Al-Ittihad was not due to injury or fitness concerns, but rather a calculated protest aimed at the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s handling of elite clubs.

Ronaldo has scored 91 goals in 95 league appearances since joining Al-Nassr, making his refusal to play impossible to ignore. Despite returning to training, he was left out of the matchday squad entirely, signaling that tensions remain unresolved. “Ronaldo is not upset with Al-Nassr,” Fabrizio Romano reported. “His issue is with how the PIF manages and prioritizes certain clubs.” That distinction has been echoed by Portuguese media, which has consistently framed the conflict as institutional rather than personal.

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The real storm breaks: The Al-Hamdan controversy

While attention remained fixed on Ronaldo, a quieter but potentially explosive issue emerged midway through the week. Al-Hilal officially filed a complaint regarding Abdullah Al-Hamdan’s contract termination, arguing that the striker’s deal was still valid when he appeared for Al-Nassr.

According to Arriyadiyah, the club believes the termination violated regulations, as the contract was due to expire on Friday, February 6, the same day Al-Hamdan featured in the league match. The Blue Waves contend that the player unilaterally ended his contract via email, a move they describe as an attempt to circumvent league rules. Late on the final night of the winter transfer window, Al-Nassr announced Al-Hamdan’s signing on a free transfer — a decision now under scrutiny.

Al-Ittihad joins the dispute

The situation escalated further when Al-Ittihad also filed an official protest, questioning Al-Hamdan’s eligibility to play in the match against them. Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan confirmed that the protest was submitted to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), adding fuel to an already tense rivalry. At the heart of the issue is timing. The 26-year-old forward’s contract expiration date and his immediate registration with Al-Nassr created a legal gray area — one rival clubs believe should be examined closely.

Despite the growing noise, Al-Nassr reportedly remains calm. Journalist Ali Al-Anzi confirmed that all official approvals were secured and that Al-Hamdan’s participation was fully legal. “Abdullah Al-Hamdan’s registration is 100% legitimate,” Al-Anzi stated, adding that no sanctions are expected for the club.

Another reliable insider, Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, clarified that any potential violation would apply only to the player, not to Al-Nassr — a crucial distinction that could shield the club from sporting penalties.

