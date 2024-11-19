Gerard Piqué, founder of the innovative seven-a-side Kings League, recently revealed his dream team, sparking discussion due to notable omissions. The former Barcelona defender, known for his involvement with some of the world’s best players.

Including Ronaldinho and Sergio Agüero in the Kings League itself, selected a lineup based on his personal experiences and playing styles suited to the unique seven-a-side format.

Piqué opted for a 3-2-1 formation, selecting Iker Casillas in goal, a defensive line of himself, Carlos Puyol, and Rio Ferdinand, a midfield pairing of Andrés Iniesta and Cesc Fàbregas, and Lionel Messi as the lone striker.

His choice of players is clearly influenced by personal relationships and experiences. He highlighted the mentorship provided by Puyol and Ferdinand in the early stages of his career, citing the impact of both on his personal development and their overall impact in the game. His choice of Fabregas and Iniesta centers on their close friendships and impressive Premier League and international careers respectively.

The notable absence: Cristiano Ronaldo

Significantly, Cristiano Ronaldo was excluded, despite the inclusion of two Premier League players. Piqué explained that choosing between Messi and Ronaldo was necessary and his allegiance to his Barcelona teammate was decisive. The 13 years spent alongside Messi at Barcelona, resulting in numerous titles, clearly shaped his decision.

The decision, however, exemplifies the subjective nature of selecting an “ideal” team and has ignited further debate among football fans. The team represents not just technical skill, but also a personal perspective rooted in Piqué’s career.