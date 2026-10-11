Lionel Messi selects soccer’s top 10 future stars: Did any USMNT player make the list?

Lionel Messi is entering the final years of his illustrious career. As one of soccer’s greatest legends, he possesses a keen eye for talent, and he has now selected 10 future stars who he believes will define the next era of the sport.

In partnership with Adidas—the sportswear giant that has sponsored him for two decades—Messi named his top 10 rising talents across both men’s and women’s soccer, with a USMNT prospect earning a spot on the list.

Among those selected is Zavier Gozo, whom Messi highlighted as a player destined for greatness. The 19-year-old forward currently plays for Crystal Palace and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the USMNT pipeline.

Lionel Messi’s Complete List of Future Stars

Messi’s selections span both men’s and women’s football, featuring promising talents who are already making their mark for club and country. The well-rounded cohort reinforces the belief that his eye for future stardom remains as sharp as ever.

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Can Uzun (20): Turkey – Eintracht Frankfurt – Attacking Midfielder / Forward

Chloe Sarwie (17): England – Chelsea FC Women- Defender

Gilberto Mora (17): Mexico – Club Tijuana – Attacking Midfielder

Giovanna Waksman (17): Brazil – OL Lyonnes Women- Midfielder

Jesús Rodríguez (20): Spain – Como – Winger

Kees Smit (20): Netherlands – AZ Alkmaar – Midfielder

Lotta Wrede (18): Germany – Hamburger SV Women – Forward / Midfielder

Max Dowman (16): England – Arsenal – Winger / Midfielder

Tomás Aranda (19): Argentina – Boca Juniors – Attacking Midfielder

Zavier Gozo (19): United States – Crystal Palace – Winger / Forward

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For example, Mexico‘s Gilberto Mora is currently regarded as El Tri’s premier prospect. Following an impressive showing at the 2026 World Cup, reports suggest European powerhouses including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are actively pursuing his signature.