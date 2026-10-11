Lionel Messi selects soccer’s top 10 future stars: Did any USMNT player make the list?

Lionel Messi is entering the final years of his illustrious career. As one of soccer’s greatest legends, he possesses a keen eye for talent, and he has now selected 10 future stars who he believes will define the next era of the sport.
In partnership with Adidas—the sportswear giant that has sponsored him for two decades—Messi named his top 10 rising talents across both men’s and women’s soccer, with a USMNT prospect earning a spot on the list.
Among those selected is Zavier Gozo, whom Messi highlighted as a player destined for greatness. The 19-year-old forward currently plays for Crystal Palace and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the USMNT pipeline.
Lionel Messi’s Complete List of Future Stars
Messi’s selections span both men’s and women’s football, featuring promising talents who are already making their mark for club and country. The well-rounded cohort reinforces the belief that his eye for future stardom remains as sharp as ever.
- Can Uzun (20): Turkey – Eintracht Frankfurt – Attacking Midfielder / Forward
- Chloe Sarwie (17): England – Chelsea FC Women- Defender
- Gilberto Mora (17): Mexico – Club Tijuana – Attacking Midfielder
- Giovanna Waksman (17): Brazil – OL Lyonnes Women- Midfielder
- Jesús Rodríguez (20): Spain – Como – Winger
- Kees Smit (20): Netherlands – AZ Alkmaar – Midfielder
- Lotta Wrede (18): Germany – Hamburger SV Women – Forward / Midfielder
- Max Dowman (16): England – Arsenal – Winger / Midfielder
- Tomás Aranda (19): Argentina – Boca Juniors – Attacking Midfielder
- Zavier Gozo (19): United States – Crystal Palace – Winger / Forward
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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo return to club action with strong performances after contrasting international breaks
For example, Mexico‘s Gilberto Mora is currently regarded as El Tri’s premier prospect. Following an impressive showing at the 2026 World Cup, reports suggest European powerhouses including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are actively pursuing his signature.