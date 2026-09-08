Lionel Messi receives 17th Ballon d’Or nomination: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

The 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or were revealed on Tuesday, with Lionel Messi among the names included on the list as he seeks his ninth career trophy at the ceremony set for October 26 in London.

The Argentine, now playing for Inter Miami, remains in the conversation for football’s most prestigious individual honor even as he continues his career in MLS, a testament to how closely his season is still tracked by voters years after his move away from Europe.

This marks Messi’s 17th career nomination for the award, extending a run that stretches back to the mid-2000s and placing him second on the all-time list for most nominations received. Only one player has been nominated more times than the Argentine throughout the award’s history.

That player is Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the record with 18 total nominations across his career, one more than Messi will have after this year’s list. The Portuguese forward, however, will not be adding to that tally in 2026, missing out on a nomination for the fourth consecutive year as he continues his spell with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

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Between them, Messi and Ronaldo remain the two most decorated players in Ballon d’Or history, with the Argentine’s eight trophies standing as the all-time record, three more than Ronaldo’s five.

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Whether Messi can add a ninth to that collection this October will depend on how voters weigh his 2026 World Cup and MLS exploits against a nominee pool once again dominated by Europe’s top performers.

Full list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or