Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo return to club action with strong performances after contrasting international breaks

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club action this weekend after very different international breaks, and both marked the occasion with goals. Messi came back from an emotional farewell with the Argentina national team to score twice for Inter Miami on Saturday, October 10, while Ronaldo returned from a turbulent stint with Portugal to find the net for Al Nassr a day earlier.

Messi’s break was one of celebration. He arrived in Buenos Aires on October 2, missed the 7-0 win over Burkina Faso and said goodbye to the national team on October 6 with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over Benin in front of more than 85,000 fans. He left as Argentina’s most-capped player with 208 appearances, record scorer with 126 goals and record assist with 64 assists.

Four days later, he was back in Miami and the transition was seamless. Messi started and captained Inter Miami against DC United, where he scored a brace to reach 934 career goals.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The two goals took his season total to 23 and kept him as the outright leader of the MLS Golden Boot race, while the win ended a five-match winless run for Inter Miami.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo returns after a turbulent break

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international break was far more troubled. The Portuguese forward left the national team’s camp after a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus, having played only in the match against Wales on the first matchday of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement
Jordan Henderson joins Cristiano Ronaldo in rare Premier League club with historic Chelsea performance

see also

Jordan Henderson joins Cristiano Ronaldo in rare Premier League club with historic Chelsea performance

After not getting any minutes against Norway on the second matchday, he decided to leave the camp, which sparked a major controversy over his future with Portugal. However, after a turbulent few weeks, the captain confirmed that he has not retired from international duty, and the federation has opened the door for his return in the next international window in November.

His return to Al Nassr on Friday, October 9, was a welcome change of atmosphere. The home fans chanted his name before kick-off and raised a banner in his honor that read “Greatness is earned,” and Ronaldo repaid them in the 23rd minute, pouncing on a rebound for his 980th career goal.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Al Nassr won 3-0 and rose to 19 points, but Al Hilal’s win over Al Ittihad in Saturday’s clash lifted them to 21 and left Al Nassr third in the Saudi Pro League, two points behind the leaders and level on points with Al Qadsiah, which holds second place on goal difference. Ronaldo, meanwhile, now sits 20 goals away from becoming the first player to reach 1,000, while Messi, with 934, is 66 away.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Lionel Messi reaches 934 career goals with brace for Inter Miami vs DC United at 2026 MLS season

Video: Lionel Messi reaches 934 career goals with brace for Inter Miami vs DC United at 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi scored his 22nd goal of the MLS season in Inter Miami’s 3-0 lead over DC United, his first match since saying goodbye to the Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi ties Drake Callender for second place on Inter Miami’s all-time appearances list

Lionel Messi ties Drake Callender for second place on Inter Miami’s all-time appearances list

Lionel Messi made his 118th appearance for Inter Miami against DC United, tying Drake Callender for second place on the club’s all-time list, behind only Noah Allen.

Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Nico Paz reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to inherit Lionel Messi’s No. 10 for Argentina as the national team begins its new era.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona 2021 nightmare resurfaces as Dani Carvajal’s Getafe move hits unexpected La Liga obstacle

The situation has revived memories of Lionel Messi’s heartbreaking Barcelona departure in 2021, highlighting how financial regulations can complicate even the most straightforward-looking agreements in Spanish soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo