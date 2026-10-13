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Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona vs Galatasaray in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Raphinha of FC Barcelona waves to the fans as he warms up
© Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona waves to the fans as he warms up

Raphinha will miss Barcelona’s crucial UEFA Champions League meeting with Galatasaray as Hansi Flick prepares his team for a demanding trip to Istanbul. The Brazilian forward’s absence comes at an inconvenient time for the Catalan side, which has made a perfect start to the season and will be looking to maintain its momentum in Europe.

Barcelona travel to RAMS Park on Tuesday, October 13, after winning all eight of their opening La Liga matches and beating Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener. Galatasaray, meanwhile, needs a positive result after losing 3-1 to Sporting CP in its first European fixture.

Flick’s side has been one of the most impressive teams in Europe during the opening weeks of the campaign. Barcelona’s latest 3-0 victory over Getafe extended its winning run in La Liga to eight matches, leaving the club with 24 points, 34 goals scored, and seven conceded.

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The Catalan side also began its European campaign emphatically, defeating Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou on September 9. Raphinha scored twice in that match, underscoring the attacking threat the Blaugrana will miss against Galatasaray.

Despite his absence, Flick still has several quality options available in the final third. Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the attack, with Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon providing width and creativity, while Pedri and Rodri will be important to Barcelona’s efforts to control possession.

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Why is Raphinha missing against Galatasaray?

Raphinha is unavailable due to a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh sustained while playing for Brazil during the international break. He was substituted at half-time during Brazil’s 4-2 friendly victory over Australia on September 29 before returning to Barcelona for medical examinations.

The initial findings offered some encouragement because they did not indicate a major muscle tear. However, Barcelona remained cautious because Raphinha had suffered three muscle injuries during the previous season, raising concerns about the risk of another setback if he returned too soon.

raphinha flick

Raphinha of FC Barcelona Interacts with Hansi Flick, Manager of FC Barcelona

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Flick explained the club’s approach ahead of the Galatasaray fixture. “The picture showed something, but it’s not a big injury,” the Barcelona manager said, according to The Athletic. He added: “It’s something we have to take care of because last season he had three injuries there. He won’t be eligible tomorrow, nor in Istanbul either.”

Why Raphinha missed Getafe and Galatasaray

Barcelona’s schedule following the international break left little time for Raphinha to complete his recovery. He was unavailable for the La Liga match against Getafe on October 10 and has also been ruled out of the Champions League trip to Galatasaray on October 13. The two absences are part of the same recovery period rather than separate injury setbacks.

Barcelona’s priority is to ensure that the Brazilian can return to full training without aggravating the problem. His absence is significant because Raphinha has become an important part of Flick’s attacking system. His pressing, movement and ability to create chances give Barcelona an additional dimension, particularly in matches when opponents defend deep.

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raphinha barcelona

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring

When could Raphinha return?

Raphinha’s next possible appearances depend on how quickly he progresses through rehabilitation and resumes full training. Barcelona faces Real Betis on October 17, followed by a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on October 20 and El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 25.

The PSG fixture has emerged as a potential target for his return, but it should not be treated as a confirmed comeback date. Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly offered encouragement when discussing the winger’s recovery, saying: “The doctors say he’ll be available for the match in Paris.”

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That assessment suggests the club is hopeful Raphinha will be ready for the trip to France. His availability will ultimately depend on his medical progress and whether he can return to training without discomfort.

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