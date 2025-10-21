Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Nico Paz surpasses Real Madrid stars Mbappe and Guler in key stat

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Paz , Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.
© Daniel Jayo/Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesArgentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Paz , Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

After departing Real Madrid in 2024 to find a more prominent role, Nicolas Paz has quickly established himself as one of the top players at Como in Serie A. At just 21, he leads Cesc Fabregas’ squad and stands out as Italy’s most influential player. His remarkable performance has even seen him stablish as a regular in Lionel Messi’s Argentina and surpass stars like Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler in a key statistic, underscoring his exceptional abilities.

Nicolas Paz has emerged as a standout talent in European soccer, leading the top leagues with 25 chances created, surpassing stars like Kylian Mbappe (24) and Arda Guler (23), according to Bolavip Argentina. At just 21, the dynamic Argentine star has quickly become a key figure in Serie A, showcasing exceptional form. His performances not only highlight his potential but also his growing influence on the field.

In the 2025-26 season, Como have solidified their status as a formidable force in Serie A, currently in sixth place and just four points behind leaders AC Milan. Guided by coach Cesc Fabregas, midfielder Nico Paz has become a standout player with four goals and four assists in eight matches. His exceptional performances not only highlight his potential to become one of the world’s best, having already garnered interest from several top European clubs.

Not only Real Madrid: Como star Nicolas Paz draws interest from a top Serie A club

Nico Paz left Real Madrid to carve out a starring role at Como in Serie A, but the Spanish powerhouse retains significant sway over his career. Committed to a developmental strategy, Real Madrid prefer selling young talents to European clubs, aiming for growth over immediate senior roster inclusion. However, they’ve included a $11.6 million buyback clause in Paz’s move. Securing his arrival may not be ease as they reportedly face stiff competition from a top Serie A club.

Como&#039;s Nicolas Paz

Nicolas Paz of Como reacts during the final of the Como Cup played between Como and Ajax at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on July 27, 2025.

Inter Milan are reportedly preparing a $67.3 million offer to acquire Nico Paz from Como, as per Italian media sources. This move could position the Argentine as a potential key asset for Cristian Chivu’s squad, which consistently competes for top honors. Such a transfer would mark a significant leap in Paz’s career, while also presenting Real Madrid with direct competition for the young talent.

Argentina or Italy? Serie A star Matias Soule breaks silence on choosing between Messi’s team and the Azzurri

Argentina or Italy? Serie A star Matias Soule breaks silence on choosing between Messi’s team and the Azzurri

Nicolas Paz’s upward trajectory positions a starring role in the lineup as a decisive factor for his future. While Real Madrid might seem advantageous in signing him, the presence of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and even Franco Mastantuono as key midfield figures raises doubts about such a role. Therefore, his move to the Spanish team remains uncertain, whereas Inter Milan could offer the prominence he desires.

