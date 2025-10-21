Trending topics:
Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona against Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Raphinha of Barcelona
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesRaphinha of Barcelona

Barcelona returns to the UEFA Champions League tonight in what feels like a must-win match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The Catalan club, led by Hansi Flick, hosts Olympiacos in a game that could define its European trajectory — yet one major absence has caught everyone’s attention. Raphinha, usually one of Barcelona’s most dangerous attacking outlets, will not feature in this crucial group-stage encounter.

The Blaugrana’s season has been anything but straightforward so far. A 1-0 victory over Newcastle in their opening European fixture hinted at promise, but a late collapse against PSG in their second outing left them chasing lost ground. The struggles continued domestically with a heavy 4-1 defeat at Sevilla, forcing Flick’s men to regroup before narrowly edging Girona with Ronald Araujo’s last-gasp winner.

For Olympiacos, the picture isn’t much brighter. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s players — still without a goal in this year’s competition — managed only a goalless draw against Pafos before falling 2-0 to Arsenal. Yet, they sit second in the Greek Super League and remain an unpredictable opponent capable of exploiting Barca’s recent vulnerabilities.

Barcelona’s margin for error has evaporated. Defeat to PSG in Matchday 2 means the team must now secure maximum points to avoid the risk of entering the playoff stage. Flick knows that even with a depleted squad, expectations are sky-high.

Still, what truly alarmed Barcelona fans was Raphinha’s disappearance from the matchday squad. The Brazilian winger, known for his pace and flair, had been expected to return and try to play a decisive role tonight — until news broke just hours before kickoff.

The reason behind Raphinha’s absence

Midway through Monday, Sport confirmed what many had feared: Raphinha has not been cleared by the medical staff and remains in recovery from a thigh injury sustained during last month’s win over Real Oviedo. “Raphinha has not yet returned to training with the group and continues with individual recovery work,” the outlet reported, adding that he was also absent from the final session before the Olympiacos game.

Raphael Dias &#039;Raphinha&#039; of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Oviedo and FC Barcelona at Carlos Tartiere on September 25, 2025 in Oviedo, Spain.

Raphael Dias ‘Raphinha’ of FC Barcelona looks on

The club’s medical team had initially hoped the Brazilian could make his return this week, but those plans were delayed after he experienced discomfort during rehabilitation. According to Mundo DeportivoBarcelona is unwilling to risk him ahead of the high-stakes clash with Real Madrid this weekend.

The Brazilian’s absence is a blow for Flick, who was counting on his ability to stretch the defense and create chances. With Ferran Torres also sidelined due to a similar injury, the manager’s attacking options have become alarmingly limited.

