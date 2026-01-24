Trending topics:
PRESEASON FRIENDLY
Lionel Messi’s 2026 debut: Projected lineups for Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Alianza Lima's Paolo Guerrero.
© Rich Storry/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesInter Miami's Lionel Messi and Alianza Lima's Paolo Guerrero.

Inter Miami kicked off their 2026 preseason just a week ago as they prepare for the upcoming Major League Soccer season. While club officials continue negotiations for final signings, the team will take the field this Saturday to face Alianza Lima for their first friendly of the year, with all eyes on Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami will have a packed schedule of prep matches before official competitions begin in late February. The first of these games will take place at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru, with an expected attendance of around 34,000 fans.

Facing them will be one of Peru’s most prominent clubs. Alianza Lima is the second-most successful team in Peruvian league history, with 25 titles, behind only Universitario’s 29. In 2025, they finished third in the annual table and reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Probable lineup for Inter Miami vs. Alianza Lima

Given that this is the first friendly of the year, just a week into preseason, and that the roster is not fully finalized, Inter Miami will field a squad with several notable absences. Lionel Messi, however, has traveled to Peru and is expected to start.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF shoots whilst under pressure from J.C. Ngando #26 of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC during the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami in 2025.

The most significant absence is Tadeo Allende, a key player in Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS title, who recently agreed to remain with the Herons but is waiting on administrative clearance to join the squad. Some of the newest signings, including Luis Barraza and Micael, will also be unavailable.

Lionel Messi loses two Argentine teammates as Inter Miami reshape roster for next MLS season

see also

Lionel Messi loses two Argentine teammates as Inter Miami reshape roster for next MLS season

The probable XI selected by coach Javier Mascherano is: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Sergio Reguilon; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, David Ayala; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Mateo Silvetti.

Probable lineup for Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami

For Alianza Lima, the friendly comes at an inconvenient time. The club is dealing with an internal crisis caused by off-field controversies that have temporarily sidelined three star players: Carlos Zambrano, Sergio Peña, and Miguel Trauco.

Given these circumstances, coach Pablo Guede’s probable lineup is: Guillermo Viscarra; Luis Advincula, Gianfranco Chavez, Renzo Garces, Cristian Carbajal; Pedro Aquino, Jesus Castillo, Jairo Velez; Gaspar Gentile, Eryc Castillo, Paolo Guerrero.

