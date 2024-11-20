In a moment that further cements Lionel Messi’s legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of soccer, the 37-year-old Argentine superstar tied an impressive all-time record during a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Peru in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. While Messi’s brilliance on the field is no longer a surprise, the record he matched belongs to a name etched in US soccer folklore, adding an intriguing twist to the story.

The match between Argentina and Peru, held as part of the ongoing CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, was anything but easy for the reigning world champions. With La Albiceleste struggling to break down the visitors’ resolute defense, it took a moment of magic from their captain to secure the win.

Ten minutes into the second half, Messi showcased his trademark vision and skill. Dribbling past three defenders with ease, he delivered a curling cross into the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez met the ball with a stunning half-volley, sending it into the top-right corner of the net. This decisive goal not only secured Argentina’s place at the top of the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points from 12 matches but also marked a significant personal milestone for the MLS icon.

The assist was Messi’s 58th in international soccer, a figure that now ties him with a USMNT legend for the most assists in men’s international soccer history.

USMNT legend in record books

The record Messi matched belongs to none other than Landon Donovan, an icon of American soccer. Donovan achieved his 58 assists across a 14-year career with the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT), during which he became synonymous with success in North American soccer.

Donovan’s legacy includes appearances in three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2006, and 2010) and four CONCACAF Gold Cup titles. He also played a pivotal role in the United States’ runner-up finish in the 2009 Confederations Cup. Known for his versatility and consistency, Donovan’s contributions shaped the trajectory of soccer in the United States.

“Donovan’s ability to create opportunities and change games is unmatched in American soccer history,” noted analysts when reflecting on his influence. For the Argentine superstar to tie this record highlights his enduring brilliance on the global stage and underscores his ability to impact games beyond scoring goals.

When can Messi break Donovan’s record?

This milestone is another chapter in Messi’s unparalleled journey with Argentina. Since making his international debut in 2005, Messi has built a record-breaking career. He is Argentina’s all-time top scorer, assist provider and appearance leader. Among his accolades are becoming the leading scorer in South American qualifiers (34 goals) and setting the record for the most matches played in FIFA World Cup history (26).

Messi’s 58 assists span nearly two decades, featuring crucial contributions in World Cup qualifiers, Copa America tournaments, and the World Cup. Iconic moments include his pass to Nahuel Molina in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands and his mesmerizing setup for Julian Alvarez in the semifinals against Croatia.

With Argentina set to face Uruguay and Brazil in the World Cup Qualifiers in March 2025, the Inter Miami captain has the opportunity to surpass Donovan and claim the record outright. His focus remains on guiding Lionel Scaloni’s side to another successful campaign and maintaining their dominance atop the CONMEBOL standings.