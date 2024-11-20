The Concacaf Nations League 2024-2025 Final Four is set, and Mexico arrives with a renewed sense of purpose following recent disappointing performances in other competitions.

This year’s tournament will see a battle for supremacy between four nations, each having secured their place after a grueling qualifying phase.

The four teams competing for the title are: Canada, the United States, Panama, and Mexico. All matches will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Match schedule

The tournament will unfold over two days:

March 20th, 2025:

Semifinal 1: Mexico vs. Canada

Semifinal 2: USNMT vs. Panama

March 23rd, 2025:

Third-Place Match: Loser Semifinal 1 vs. Loser Semifinal 2

Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2

Mexico’s dramatic qualification

Mexico secured their place in the Final Four with a dramatic 4-0 victory over Honduras in the second leg of their semifinal. This overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit, eliminating Honduras and setting up a challenging semifinal matchup. Coach Javier Aguirre made significant changes to his starting eleven for the crucial second leg, including replacing Memo Ochoa with Luis Malagón in goal.

Mexico dominated possession in the first half, with several near misses before Raúl Jiménez’s 42nd-minute goal finally broke the deadlock. However, Mexico saved their best for the second half. Three more goals followed, amidst some on-field scuffles stemming from Honduran frustration as their hopes faded. Henry Martín scored a brace (72′ and 97′), including a penalty, while Jorge Sánchez redeemed himself after an earlier missed opportunity, scoring in the 85th minute.

This victory allows Mexico to breathe easier, putting them in a strong position to contend for the title that has eluded them in recent editions of the tournament.

The Final Four promises exciting matchups between regional rivals, with the United States seeking to continue its dominance, and Mexico aiming to upset the established order. The tournament is set to deliver captivating football and high stakes competition.