Chelsea secured second place in the 2024-25 Premier League after a dramatic 3-4 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Matchday 15. Following the thrilling away win, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca discussed his team’s prospects of competing for the league title against heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino after guiding Leicester City to promotion in the 2023-24 season, Maresca’s appointment has already begun to pay dividends. Under his leadership, the Blues have shown impressive form, with a youthful squad currently sitting above both Arsenal and Manchester City in the table.

Despite the positive results, Maresca remained cautious about Chelsea’s title credentials. “Probably Arsenal, City, and Liverpool they don’t slide like (Marc) Cucurella did, right? We are serious, for me we are not ready. We are far from these teams, but we are focused in the day-by-day, improve players, improve the team and play the game. No more than that,” the coach said to Sky Sports.

The coach referred to Cucurella’s errors during the match—two slips that directly led to Spurs goals—as an example of Chelsea’s current lack of maturity. Rather than placing blame on the Spanish defender, Maresca used the incidents to underscore the fact that Chelsea, despite their promising talent, still have some way to go before they can consistently challenge the Premier League’s top sides.

This isn’t the first time Maresca has been asked about Chelsea’s title chances. In his pre-match press conference on November 29, ahead of the Aston Villa game, he offered a similar assessment: “No (we’re not in the title race). I’ve said it many times. I really enjoy the pressure, and I like to say we’re in it, but we’re not there yet. Arsenal, City, and Liverpool are ahead of us. What’s important is that we keep improving, game by game.”

Despite Maresca’s cautious outlook, Chelsea have delivered strong results in recent weeks, including a 1-1 draw against Arsenal, a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, and the dramatic 3-4 victory over Spurs. With 5 wins and 2 draws in their last 7 Premier League matches, the Blues have closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just 4 points. If Maresca and his team can maintain this momentum, they could remain in contention for a top finish as the season progresses.

Chelsea players in a great moment

Chelsea may have one of the youngest squads in England, but that hasn’t stopped them from competing at the top of the Premier League. Several key players have stepped up, making the Blues the most prolific team in the league with 35 goals.

One standout performer has been Cole Palmer, who has carried his impressive form from last season into the current campaign. Palmer is second in the Premier League for goal contributions, with 17 (11 goals and 6 assists), trailing only Mohamed Salah. Notably, with two penalty kicks converted against Spurs, Palmer has set a new Premier League record for the most successful penalties without a miss (12/12), surpassing Yaya Toure’s previous record.

Another player making a significant impact is Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine, who also serves as Chelsea’s captain, has been in excellent form recently. Over his last six appearances for the club across all competitions, Fernandez has contributed directly to 9 goals, with 6 assists and 3 goals. His all-around performances have been crucial to Chelsea’s momentum.