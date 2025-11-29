Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Lionel Messi delivers bold message to Inter Miami ahead of 2025 MLS Cup after Eastern Conference win

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi has guided Inter Miami to the best season in franchise history, lifting the MLS Eastern Conference title after a dominant 5-1 victory over New York City FC. Following the celebrations, the Argentine superstar raised expectations for his teammates as they prepare for the 2025 MLS Cup.

After celebrating with the conference trophy, Messi took on his social media to address Inter Miami fans and the locker room. “We still have one more step to go… Eastern Conference champions, but we still have the MLS Cup final ahead of us,” Messi wrote on Instagram, savoring the moment while setting the tone for Saturday’s championship clash.

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi secures 47th career title after winning MLS Eastern Conference with Inter Miami: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi secures 47th career title after winning MLS Eastern Conference with Inter Miami: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo?

With Inter Miami winning the MLS Eastern Conference Final, Lionel Messi secured the 47th title in his career, prompting comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reaches first MLS Cup Final with Allende hat-trick in crushing 5-1 win over NYCFC

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reaches first MLS Cup Final with Allende hat-trick in crushing 5-1 win over NYCFC

Inter Miami crushed New York City FC 5-1 with a hat-trick from Tadeo Allende, and now Lionel Messi will be featuring in his first MLS Cup final.

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: Confirmed lineups for Lionel Messi’s first MLS Eastern Conference final

Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: Confirmed lineups for Lionel Messi’s first MLS Eastern Conference final

With Lionel Messi looking for his first trophy of the season, Inter Miami and New York City FC will be facing for the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference final.

Why is Luis Suarez not playing for Inter Miami in MLS Eastern Conference final vs. New York City FC?

Why is Luis Suarez not playing for Inter Miami in MLS Eastern Conference final vs. New York City FC?

Luis Suarez has been left out of the starting lineup in Inter Miami's clash against New York City FC for the MLS Eastern Conference final, a decision that raised questions among fans.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo