Lionel Messi delivers bold message to Inter Miami ahead of 2025 MLS Cup after Eastern Conference win

Lionel Messi has guided Inter Miami to the best season in franchise history, lifting the MLS Eastern Conference title after a dominant 5-1 victory over New York City FC. Following the celebrations, the Argentine superstar raised expectations for his teammates as they prepare for the 2025 MLS Cup.

After celebrating with the conference trophy, Messi took on his social media to address Inter Miami fans and the locker room. “We still have one more step to go… Eastern Conference champions, but we still have the MLS Cup final ahead of us,” Messi wrote on Instagram, savoring the moment while setting the tone for Saturday’s championship clash.

*Developing story…