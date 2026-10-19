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Portugal suspend and fine Cristiano Ronaldo: Which games will he miss for leaving the national team’s camp?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts

During the most recent international break, Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Portugal national team camp following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. Now, the Portuguese Football Federation’s (FPF) Disciplinary Council has officially handed the veteran forward a suspension over his unauthorized exit from the squad.

A few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo abruptly left Portugal’s preparation base in Copenhagen during their UEFA Nations League campaign. Following a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus regarding his role and playing time—after remaining an unused substitute against Norway—the captain opted to leave the setup after feeling promises regarding his involvement had not been honored.

Following his departure, reports widely indicated that Ronaldo would face formal disciplinary consequences under federation regulations. Those expectations have now been confirmed, with the legendary striker officially sanctioned for his controversial walkout.

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Portugal Punishes Cristiano Ronaldo: Terms of the Fine and Suspension

On Monday, details of the Portuguese Football Federation’s ruling were officially made public. Despite Ronaldo’s status as the national team captain and the country’s most decorated sporting figure, the governing body determined that his unsanctioned exit could not be overlooked under Article 160(1) of its disciplinary code.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The Disciplinary Council of the FPF announced the formal penalty on Monday: Ronaldo was assessed a €255 statutory fine and a 30-day suspension from representing the national team in both official and friendly fixtures.

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“Under these terms and for the reasons set out, the Disciplinary Council – Non-Professional Section – of the Portuguese Football Federation decides, in this case, to uphold the charge in full and, consequently, to find the accused, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, guilty of committing, on one occasion and in fear, the disciplinary offence provided for and punishable under paragraph 1 of Article 160 of the RDFPF, imposing a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine,” the statement reads.

While the modest financial penalty carries no real impact on Ronaldo’s personal finances, the international ban delivers a tangible sporting blow. Currently sitting on 981 career goals and pursuing the historic 1,000-goal milestone, missing competitive international fixtures represents an unwelcome setback in his scoring timeline.

The 30-day suspension effectively rules Ronaldo out of Portugal’s concluding UEFA Nations League group-stage matches. Unless retroactive credit for time already served is applied, he will be sidelined for the decisive November clashes against Denmark and Wales on November 14 and November 17, respectively.

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