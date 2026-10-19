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Luis Enrique downplays Lamine Yamal-Messi comparisons ahead of PSG vs. Barcelona UCL clash

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Luis Enrique knows Lionel Messi remarkably well after coaching him at Barcelona, and now the PSG manager is set to face Lamine Yamal, a player whom many view as the Argentine icon’s natural heir.

On Tuesday, Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The Blaugrana travel to France led by a player widely regarded as the future of world soccer and celebrated by many as Lionel Messi’s successor: Lamine Yamal.

Luis Enrique understands this caliber of talent intimately, having managed Messi during some of his most successful years. However, the PSG coach has urged fans and pundits not to draw direct comparisons between Yamal and Messi, maintaining that the Argentine remains, in his view, the greatest player in soccer history.

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Lamine-Messi comparisons? You can not compare any player with Messi, he’s the best ever,” Luis Enrique said in press conference. “What Lamine is doing very well is that he wants to be Lamine Yamal. Lamine wants to be the best version of Lamine. He is very intelligent.”

Lamine Yamal has surpassed all expectations

A few years ago, when Lamine Yamal first emerged from Barcelona’s academy, supporters were cautious about rushing to conclusions, eager to avoid placing overwhelming pressure on another rising prospect following the developmental setbacks seen with Ansu Fati.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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Raphinha cleared to reunite with Lamine Yamal vs. PSG as Barcelona suffer double UCL injury blow

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Raphinha cleared to reunite with Lamine Yamal vs. PSG as Barcelona suffer double UCL injury blow

Yet, Yamal has proven to be an exceptional talent. Despite the inherent weight of donning Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt, the left-footed winger has produced remarkable performances at an unprecedentedly young age, with his trajectory showing no signs of slowing down.

Yamal has already lifted major silverware, including triumphing at the 2026 World Cup with Spain. Now, his focus turns toward the UEFA Champions League—a competition widely viewed as a defining proving ground in his young career.

The path to the GOAT debate is long

Even as marquee stars such as Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland lead the sport today, the historical benchmark remains set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose longevity and peak production redefined modern soccer.

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For many observers, the dynamic between Yamal and Mbappe evokes memories of the classic Clasico rivalries between Messi and Ronaldo. While the new generation is steadily carving out its own place in soccer lore, replicating the sustained excellence of the Argentine and Portuguese legends remains one of the sport’s steepest challenges.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Raphinha cleared to reunite with Lamine Yamal vs. PSG as Barcelona suffer double UCL injury blow

Raphinha cleared to reunite with Lamine Yamal vs. PSG as Barcelona suffer double UCL injury blow

Barcelona head into Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain buoyed by the return of Raphinha, but Hansi Flick will have to navigate a severe defensive crisis.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal join Lionel Messi in elite Barcelona club after impressive start to LaLiga season

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal join Lionel Messi in elite Barcelona club after impressive start to LaLiga season

Lionel Messi’s name keeps appearing in the Barcelona record books, and this time it is two of his successors who have pushed their way into a very exclusive list. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are enjoying a remarkable start to the LaLiga season, and their numbers are already comparable to some of the best in the […]

Neymar hails Lamine Yamal as ‘best in the world’ after Barcelona star’s stunning start to the season

Neymar hails Lamine Yamal as ‘best in the world’ after Barcelona star’s stunning start to the season

Neymar hailed Lamine Yamal as the “best in the world” on Instagram after the Barcelona star’s eight-goal, nine-assist start to the season.

Hansi Flick explains why Lamine Yamal played full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray

Hansi Flick explains why Lamine Yamal played full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Galatasaray

Barcelona overcame an early deficit to dismantle Galatasaray 4–1 at RAMS Park in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Despite opening up a comfortable three-goal cushion in the second half and withdrawing key starters, manager Hansi Flick decided to keep Lamine Yamal on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

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