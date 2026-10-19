Luis Enrique downplays Lamine Yamal-Messi comparisons ahead of PSG vs. Barcelona UCL clash

Luis Enrique knows Lionel Messi remarkably well after coaching him at Barcelona, and now the PSG manager is set to face Lamine Yamal, a player whom many view as the Argentine icon’s natural heir.

On Tuesday, Barcelona will take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The Blaugrana travel to France led by a player widely regarded as the future of world soccer and celebrated by many as Lionel Messi’s successor: Lamine Yamal.

Luis Enrique understands this caliber of talent intimately, having managed Messi during some of his most successful years. However, the PSG coach has urged fans and pundits not to draw direct comparisons between Yamal and Messi, maintaining that the Argentine remains, in his view, the greatest player in soccer history.

“Lamine-Messi comparisons? You can not compare any player with Messi, he’s the best ever,” Luis Enrique said in press conference. “What Lamine is doing very well is that he wants to be Lamine Yamal. Lamine wants to be the best version of Lamine. He is very intelligent.”

Lamine Yamal has surpassed all expectations

A few years ago, when Lamine Yamal first emerged from Barcelona’s academy, supporters were cautious about rushing to conclusions, eager to avoid placing overwhelming pressure on another rising prospect following the developmental setbacks seen with Ansu Fati.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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Yet, Yamal has proven to be an exceptional talent. Despite the inherent weight of donning Barcelona’s iconic No. 10 shirt, the left-footed winger has produced remarkable performances at an unprecedentedly young age, with his trajectory showing no signs of slowing down.

Yamal has already lifted major silverware, including triumphing at the 2026 World Cup with Spain. Now, his focus turns toward the UEFA Champions League—a competition widely viewed as a defining proving ground in his young career.

The path to the GOAT debate is long

Even as marquee stars such as Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland lead the sport today, the historical benchmark remains set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose longevity and peak production redefined modern soccer.

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For many observers, the dynamic between Yamal and Mbappe evokes memories of the classic Clasico rivalries between Messi and Ronaldo. While the new generation is steadily carving out its own place in soccer lore, replicating the sustained excellence of the Argentine and Portuguese legends remains one of the sport’s steepest challenges.