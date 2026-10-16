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Argentina begins post-Lionel Messi era as AFA confirms rivals for November window

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina’s post-Lionel Messi chapter is taking shape. With the captain’s international career over, the national team is already looking ahead to its next fixtures, and the AFA has now settled the schedule for the November FIFA window.

The AFA announced that Argentina will play two friendlies: Uruguay on Nov. 13 in Buenos Aires and Costa Rica on Nov. 17 in Cordoba. The confirmation ends weeks of speculation about the opponents and the venues, as earlier reports had pointed to La Plata as the likely host city.

The two matches fit into the international window that runs from Nov. 9 to 17, after Argentina cancelled a planned tour of Asia. Playing both games at home keeps the team close to its fans, who will have the chance to see the first post-Messi squad on Argentine soil.

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Messi announced his retirement from the national team on Aug. 31, after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, and he finally played his farewell match on Oct. 6 against Benin.

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While Messi continues his career with Inter Miami, the Albiceleste now move forward without the player who led them to the 2022 World Cup, with Uruguay and Costa Rica as the first tests of a new era.

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Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

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Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Argentina’s history against Uruguay and Costa Rica

Argentina lead the all-time series with Uruguay, with 91 wins, 45 draws and 58 losses in 194 matches, a rivalry that dates back to 1901 and includes the first World Cup final, which Uruguay won 4-2 in 1930. The most recent meeting went to the Albiceleste, who won 1-0 in Montevideo in World Cup qualifying on March 21, 2025.

Against Costa Rica, Argentina have never lost, with five wins and two draws in seven meetings since 1956. Their most recent clash was a 3-1 friendly win on March 26, 2024, and they also beat the Ticos 3-0 at the 2011 Copa America and 3-2 in a friendly in January 2010. The only draws came in 1960 and 2011, both 0-0.

Argentina now turn the page on the Messi era with two matches that offer a good test for the team, as they will face two opponents who represent a step up in quality compared with most of their last 10 or so friendlies.

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